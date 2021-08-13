Bullfrogs hope success from spring carries over to fall

Typically, Bret Harte head volleyball coach Jacey Porovich would have to wait nearly nine months between seasons. But because of the short two-week 2021 spring season, Porovich is only a couple of months removed from seeing her players in action.
Now, after four days of tryouts, Porovich has assembled her roster, which consists of many players who were part of the 2021 shortened season. And because the Bullfrogs played, albeit only two matches, in May, Porovich feels her returning players are ready to pick up right where they left off.
“It could have been a blessing in disguise that we just saw each other a few months ago, instead of nine months ago,” Porovich said. “We were able to get some of the rust off and for some of the underclassmen who have never had me as a coach before, they could get a taste of my coaching style. They were also able to get settled in and get those first nerves out of the way. A lot of my upperclassmen did choose to be part of that spring season, so I do think that we are going to be picking up where we left off.”
During the two-game May season, Bret Harte played both its contests against the Sonora Wildcats. The Bullfrogs lost their home game to the Wildcats, but then beat Sonora on its home court.
Some of the Bret Harte players juggled playing volleyball and other spring sports. Some were members of the softball and swim team. One of those players was senior Cierra Gilbert, who would go from the softball field to the volleyball court.
“Volleyball has always been my main sport, so if there was a chance to play, I was going to be there,” Gilbert said. “(Softball coach Rich) Juarez was really easy to work around with. It was tough on my body with back-to-back sports and early morning practices were also rough. But everything is worth it.”
Not every Bullfrog made the decision to play volleyball in the spring. With so many sports to choose from in such a short amount of time to play them all, tough calls were made. But even if a player didn’t choose to play volleyball during the two-week season, Porovich doesn’t hold that against them and understands how difficult and strange of a time the spring of 2021 was.
“I was a multi-sport athlete and I totally get it,” Porovich said. “As soon as the CIF made their decisions on what the season was going to look like, I knew there were going to be some tough decisions for the kids and I always try to put myself in someone else's shoes. I played three sports for Bret Harte and I don’t know what I would have chosen if I was in these kids’ situation. Every single one of them talked to me and every single one of them knew that I supported them wherever they went.”
During the spring season, there was only one Bret Harte team, so Porovich allowed anyone, regardless of age or skill, to join the varsity squad. One of the young players to join the team was then freshman Chase Silva, who was also on Bret Harte’s swim team. Silva not only impressed Porovich during practices, but she proved that she could hold her own on the court.
When tryouts began, Silva, now a sophomore, was an underclassman that Porovich kept her eyes on. And it became clear to Porovich and the rest of the coaching staff that the young sophomore belonged on the varsity team, and that’s where she’ll begin the season.
“I was able to see what Chase could do on the court as a freshman and she impressed the coaching staff and consequently, earned some playing time in both of the matches against Sonora in the spring,” Porovich said. “I had a conversation with the coaching staff prior to tryouts and we were all in agreement that Chase earned the opportunity to try out for varsity.”
Although she now has a spot on the varsity roster, Silva isn’t going to sit back and pretend that it’s smooth sailing the rest of the way.
“I still feel like I have to prove myself every time I go out there,” Silva said. “Yes, I’m only a sophomore, but I did get the opportunity to play with them last year, but I still have to prove myself.”
With the fall season right around the corner, senior Jaycee Davey, who was also one of the players to split time between volleyball and softball in the spring, hopes that the fun atmosphere which has been a staple of Bret Harte volleyball will return, along with the loud student section.
“The biggest thing I missed was having a crowd and having our school involved,” Davey said. “That makes it feel like you are part of something bigger and it means a lot more with people there.”
Regardless of how confident Porovich is heading into the 2021 fall season, she understands that not a lot of volleyball has been played at Bret Harte since October, 2019. Many of her incoming junior players have not played a full season above the freshman level and may take some time to adapt to the speed and aggression of varsity play. But while they may have missed out on time on the court, Porovich is counting on their athletic ability to help make up for the lost time.
“Even though I could be concerned with the junior class not having a JV season last year, they are all true athletes,” Porovich said. “Most of them are multi-sport athletes, so by nature, they have a lot of leadership abilities. I don’t feel like we are going to be missing too much leadership, even though some of these girls missed a true JV season.”
After missing essentially all of the 2021 season – with the exception of two matches – the Bret Harte players and coaches are pining for a full season. For the players, it’s the long bus rides, the camaraderie and the memories that are so cherished. For Porovich, it’s not only all of that, but also the ability to see what her players can accomplish when they are given the opportunity to once again let loose and just play.
“The most exciting part of getting a full season again is getting to see these athletes actually get time to develop their skills and their game,” Porovich said. “The spring was great and it proved to be a successful little season for us, but by the time we got going and feeling it, it was over. I’m excited over the next couple of months to see these players find their groove and come together as a team.”
As for Davey, she has seen first-hand how quickly things can change and how in one moment, everything can be taken away. With only one more year of high school volleyball left, Davey isn’t going to hold anything back.
“It’s my senior year, so I’m going to give it everything that I’ve got,” Davey said.
Bret Harte’s team is made up of: Ashlin Arias, Jaycee Davey, CJ DesBouillons, Aariah Fox, Cierra Gilbert, Sommer Good, Trianna Jordan, Pryor Avila, Chase Silva, Bella Stafford, Ally Stoy, Melana Wakefield and Kenna Williams.