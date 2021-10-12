Age is just a number when things don't go right for senior golfers

Bogey points was the agenda for La Contenta Seniors golf on Sept. 27 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. A net bogey earned one point, a par two, a birdie was good for three and an eagle four was worth four.
This is a contest where the lower handicaps bemoan how many strokes the higher handicaps in each flight receive. The higher handicaps salivate and tell the lowers to “Get over it.” The game also shows how childlike some senior golfers become, as they frequently have an inability to count past five.
In the White Tee Flight, Robert Bradley showed that when he plays, he usually is in the money as he took first. His competitors like him better when he doesn’t play. All alone in second was Jon Puckett, whose game gets better each week.
Club champ Al Liberato tied for third, as well as winning all the money on closest-to-the-hole on No. 8 with the shot-of-the-day (3 feet, 4 inches). Al invested his profitable day into an after-life fund, as he knows that someday you have to pay for your sins. Tom Suarez used his beloved new driver to share third. A tie ensued for fifth between Dave Mullen and happy-go-lucky Ken Jones, while Ron Bassett somehow took seventh.
In the Gold Tee Flight, Moke Hill legend Charlie Moore had the most points (41) of anyone in the field as he dominated his opponents. There was a tie for second between Ken Polk, who seemingly wines every week, and retired PG&E employee Ray Delarosa, who turned on the power with a twenty-year-old driver. That Stockeland guy took fourth, as well as winning closest-to-the-hole on No. 8 and No. 13. Not surprisingly, Frank Elizondo gained fifth-place money, while flight champion Larry Parenti tied Rahls Hemmes and Norm Miley for sixth.
In the Red Tee Flight, Ken Phillips continued his good play in these events, as he had three natural birdies and squeaked past tournament director Jon Foucrault for first. Foucrault owed his success to the support given by the three gentlemen in his foursome—well, two of them at least.
Steve Weyrauch continued his battle with Rodger La Fleur for best golfer in the flight by taking third. La Fleur, George Dillon and Carlos Lourenco shared fourth-place money.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 8 from the gold tees, flight champion Harry Kious was second. From the reds, retired United employee Jon Foucrault’s shot flew past Ralph Johnson’s to land in first. From the white tees on No. 13, Dave Mullen beat out Tom Suarez by three inches. Polk garnished second from the golds. Weyrauch easily handled the Red Tee Fight, as he overwhelmed Jack Cox’s second-place effort.
With the MLB playoffs underway, sports fans got pretty excited when the San Francisco Giants won 107 games. But when a senior golfer shoots 107, an ecstatic response is lacking. However, those lucky enough to finish in the money on the Oct. 4 point vs. par contest were very happy, even though it proved there is no correlation between looks and golfing ability.
In the Gold Tee Flight, Moke Hill's very own Charlie Moore continued his onslaught by scoring the highest point total of the day (24). Moore, who finished third in his flight for winnings in September, would much rather go fishing; there is no trout about it. His competitors agree that he should spend more time near the water.
In second after a good round was Larry Parenti, who carded an 81. Last year’s leading money winner, Orv Pence, garnered third along with laid-back Gary Eaton.
In the Red Tee Flight, flight champ Larry Rupley strutted his stuff as he took first. Hitting from the left side, Rupley credited his success to using left-handed golf balls. Alone in second with an incredible day was Jack Cox, who not only shot his age, (quite a feat in itself) but on hole No. 8, made the first hole-in-one in his illustrious career. Soon to be departing from Valley Springs, Ed Bruenn claimed third. Retired fireman Ralph Johnson’s game was smoldering, as he took fourth.
In the White Tee Flight, Vietnam vet Mike Mendoza made his presence known, taking first. Dave Mullen and club captain Louis Luna are surprisingly still talking after fighting to a second-place draw. Two of the bigger hitters, Alan Couchman and David Dean, couldn’t outdistance one another, as they shared fourth. One of the better golfers in the flight sat at the bar later lamenting his poor play. The bartender told him the best solution was to gin and bear it.
In the closest-to-the-hole on No. 2 from the whites, David Dean was the only one to properly navigate his shot, as he took first- and second-place money. From the golds, Larry Parenti easily beat out Orv Pense for first. From the reds, Rodger La Fleur beat out nemesis Steve Weyrauch for the top spot.
On the contest on No. 13 from the whites, Mullen soared past Matt Theodore. From the golds, Pense edged tee champ Harry Kious. From the reds, retired Lucky’s meat manager David Bockman hotdogged his way over Rupley.