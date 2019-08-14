Youth basketball stars shine at Mother Lode Madness Tournament

Calaveras High School’s Mike Flock Gym hosted the 2019 Mother Lode Madness 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, which took place Aug. 11. Boy and girl participants ranged in ages from youth to high school.
The individual division winners were: youth boys – Motherlode Miners (Carson Gilliam, Owen Holly, Jordan Hulsebosch); elementary girls – Future Ballers (Bailey Eltringham, Lexie McDaniel, Maddie Kane); middle school boys – Bret Harte Ballers (Ryan McDaniel, Ryder Foust, Noah Wright and Wyatt Tiscornia); middle school girls – Mudd Kittens (Sophie Bouma, Chase Silva and Makenna Tutthill); high school boys – The Crew (Conor Arnold, Logan Sewell, Devon Dye and Shawn Mantz); and high school girls – Little League (Madison Clark, Bailie Clark and Brooke Nordahl).The best team name went to the elementary girls’ team of Hoops I Did It Again.
The next event will be the Tip-Off Classic Middle School Tournament, set for Sept. 14-15, which will feature seventh-and eighth-grade girls’ basketball. The boys’ tournament will be Dec. 14-15. Another Mother Lode Madness 3-on-3 tournament will likely be held in early April.