Calaveras gets the No. 2 seed in D5 playoffs and will host No. 15 Venture Academy

The 2022 regular season was one of the best in recent memory for the Calaveras High School baseball team and because of that success, Calaveras got rewarded when the playoff brackets were released Saturday afternoon.
Calaveras finished the regular season with an overall record of 23-2 and went 14-1 in the Mother Lode League. Calaveras earned the No. 2 seed in the division IV brackets. Calaveras will take on No. 15 Venture Academy in the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs Tuesday in San Andreas.
“It’s nice to have the No. 2 seed mainly because it allows us to play all games at home,” Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe said. “Other than that, it doesn’t mean much. We are the smallest school in division IV and have our work cut out for us.”
No. 15 Venture Academy went 8-12 overall and 6-4 in the Central California Athletic Alliance League. The Mustangs enter the playoffs having won three in a row. As a team, Venture Academy is hitting .276 with 129 hits, 100 RBIs, 15 doubles, 11 triples and four home runs. Its pitching staff has an era of 5.85 and opponents are hitting .218 off of Mustang pitching.
Calaveras enters the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the section. Calaveras will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and the San Andreas squad is 11-0 when playing on its home diamond.
“Playing at home is preferred,” DeLappe said. “We know our field and we are comfortable on our field. No travel; it’s definitely an advantage for us.”
Calaveras is outscoring its opponents 230-73. At the plate, Calaveras is hitting .372 with 198 RBIs, 268 hits, 55 doubles, four triples and 11 home runs. Junior Gus Tofanelli is hitting .518 with 43 hits, 42 RBIs, five doubles, two triples and seven home runs. Senior catcher Woody Gardina is hitting .480 with 36 hits, 27 runs scored, 34 RBIs, 11 doubles and one home run. And senior Dean Habbestad is hitting .466 with 34 hits, 29 runs scored, 27 RBIs, seven doubles and two home runs. Habbestad is Calaveras’ ace on the hill. He finished the season 11-0 with a 1.00 era with 96 strikeouts in 63 innings.
This will be the first time that Venture Academy and Calaveras have ever met on the diamond. The winner of No. 2 Calaveras vs. No. 15 Venture Academy will take on the winner of No. 7 East Union vs. No. 10 Livingston on Thursday in another single-elimination round. Should Calaveras reach the semifinals, it would then need to win a three-game series to advance to the section championship game.
Calaveras and Venture Academy will play at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Dr. Matthew Bicocca Field in San Andreas.