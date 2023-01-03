Kraig Clifton and Jamie Linneman have been side-by-side on the Calaveras bench for 14 years

San Andreas, CA (95249)

Today

Cloudy with showers. High 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.