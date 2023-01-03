 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.

For assistance, email subscribe@calaverasenterprise.com, or call 209.754.3861 and state your name and callback number.

featured top story
Calaveras Basketball
A coaching connection

Kraig Clifton and Jamie Linneman have been side-by-side on the Calaveras bench for 14 years

A close friendship both on and off the bench has led to Calaveras' continued hardwood success

  • Updated
  • Comments
Kraig Clifton and Jamie Linneman have been side-by-side on the Calaveras bench for 14 years
Buy Now

Calaveras High School's head boys' basketball coach Kraig Clifton, right, and assistant coach Jamie Linneman, left, have been coaching together in San Andreas for 14 years. 

For 14 years, the seat on the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball bench right next to head coach Kraig Clifton has been reserved for one person: Jaime Linneman.

Linneman has been Clifton’s right-hand man for the past 14 years and the two have helped keep Calaveras as one of the top teams in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section year after year. And as the years have gone on, Clifton and Linneman have gone from head and assistant coach to just two great friends who coach the same team.

Kraig Clifton and Jamie Linneman have been side-by-side on the Calaveras bench for 14 years
Buy Now

Jamie Linneman, left, and Kraig Clifton, right, watch while Calaveras takes on Livingston on Dec. 30 in Livingston. 
Kraig Clifton and Jamie Linneman have been side-by-side on the Calaveras bench for 14 years
Buy Now

Calaveras' Kraig Clifton, right, and Jamie Linneman question a call during a home game. 
Kraig Clifton and Jamie Linneman have been side-by-side on the Calaveras bench for 14 years
Buy Now

Kraig Clifton and Jamie Linneman celebrate following a basket against Tracy earlier in the season at Columbia College. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.