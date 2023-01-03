Kraig Clifton and Jamie Linneman have been side-by-side on the Calaveras bench for 14 years

For 14 years, the seat on the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball bench right next to head coach Kraig Clifton has been reserved for one person: Jaime Linneman.
Linneman has been Clifton’s right-hand man for the past 14 years and the two have helped keep Calaveras as one of the top teams in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section year after year. And as the years have gone on, Clifton and Linneman have gone from head and assistant coach to just two great friends who coach the same team.
“I love him, and I love his family,” Linneman said. “I tell everyone in my family that that’s my basketball family.”
Before Linneman joined Clifton at the varsity level, he coached Calaveras’ freshman basketball team for a season and then moved to the JV level for five years. A job change made Linneman feel he couldn’t be a head coach anymore, but Clifton didn’t want to lose a valuable piece to the Calaveras puzzle.
In the 2008-09 season, Clifton asked Linneman if he’d like to be a varsity assistant and that’s where he’s been ever since.
“He was dedicated to the program, he’s a smart guy and our morals on how to run a program and what lessons can be learned in sports were alike,” Clifton said on why it was important to keep Linneman coaching at Calaveras. “And ultimately, it’s not easy to find help. It’s a lot of sacrifice and he had a job that allowed him to do that.”
Linneman liked the perks that came with being an assistant, such as not having to come up with practice plans. It also allowed him more time to hit the road and scout other opponents, which is one of his favorite parts of the job.
“I like to scout because I get to see the different ways that coaches coach and the way they prepare,” Linneman said. “I think it gives us a leg up when we play teams that are scouted.”
Clifton added, “I can’t be everywhere, and we split up all the time. And if there aren’t two games to watch, we’ll go to one together. We think there is a lot of value to see teams live and not just on film. We also just enjoy doing it and we have families who allow us to, and we are lucky.”
Even though Linneman had years of coaching behind him, he didn’t feel comfortable right away making coaching suggestions. But as time went on and he and Clifton became closer both on and off the court, Linneman realized that not only was Clifton receptive of what he had to say, but he truly appreciated it.
“I was pretty timid for a long time, maybe half the time that I’ve been with him,” Linneman said. “He’s given me more responsibility and it’s worked.”
Some coaches might not enjoy hearing suggestions from assistant coaches, as they might feel as if it is overstepping boundaries. That’s not the case for Clifton. While Clifton is Calaveras’ head coach, he and Linneman work side-by-side and always have an open dialogue for any situation.
“I’m constantly talking to him and asking his opinion,” Clifton said. “I’ll say, ‘OK Coach, we need to sub here in the next two minutes, what do you think?’ He’ll say something and sometimes I’ll go with his opinion and sometimes I’ll go with mine and there are no hard feelings. We were just laughing about the other night when I asked what play we should run, and he said something, and I yelled out the exact opposite and he just laughed.”
Clifton also knows that Linneman does not want to be the head coach. And not having to worry about Linneman wanting to take his position is another reason why the two veteran coaches work so well together.
“That’s the most important part of our cohesiveness,” Clifton said. “He has the experience and the ability to be a head coach. So, to have him as my assistant and to work together and collaborate like that is such an advantage to me and to the kids and the entire program.”
Like any relationship, Clifton and Linneman both have different strengths. Linneman seems to look at things through rose-colored glasses, while Clifton may constantly feel as if the sky is falling. The ability of Linneman to stay positive is an aspect of his personality that has helped Clifton during their 14 years together.
“We make the joke all the time that he talks me off the ledge almost weekly,” laughed Clifton. “But every once in a while, he’ll go, ‘Oh, I don’t know,’ and I’m like, ‘What? What are you talking about? Don’t do that to me!’ But it works. My anxiety level goes up and he has the ability to step back and see the whole picture and bring me back down.”
Linneman added, “That’s just the way that I am and that’s the way that he is. He’s always going to find something that we can get better at and I’m always just happy that we did something well. I don’t think he’s as negative as he says he is.”
Clifton and Linneman’s friendship was on full display in the winter of 2015. In December 2015, Clifton was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. In order to fight his illness—which he beat—Clifton needed to step away from the Calaveras basketball program only a few weeks into the season.
With Clifton fighting cancer, he handed the program over to Linneman and Dale “Old School” Clifton. Linneman was willing to do whatever he needed to do to make life easier on Clifton, but that season was not one he looks back on with fond memories.
“I can’t even tell you how stressful it was,” Linneman said. “Those were shoes that you can’t fill. I just wanted to keep the program at the level where we do things the right way and that’s what we tried to do. We had a pretty good year that year, but it was not fun at all.”
Clifton returned the next year and has only missed a few games since returning to the bench full-time. The most recent game Clifton missed was on Dec. 6 when he couldn’t make the trip to Sacramento to take on Bradshaw Christian. And in his absence, Linneman coached the Red Hawks to a 50-47 victory.
“I can’t even explain how important it was because I knew that everyone would stay in line to everything that I stood for,” Clifton said about having to step away for a year to battle cancer knowing that Linneman was still on the bench. “He stands for the same values and for hard work and it continues now. When I was sick for the Bradshaw Christian game, I knew that they were in good hands. Of course, I wish I was there, and it made me uneasy, but I was uneasy because I wasn’t there and not because he was the guy who was in charge. I trust him completely.”
There are many who view Clifton as one of the most talented coaches in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section. And while the veteran coach may try and dispute those claims, Linneman won’t. For 14 years, Linneman has sat next to Clifton and has seen the reasons why many think that he’s at the top of the coaching list.
“He is by far the best coach that I’ve ever been around,” Linneman said. “He preps like a mad man. But the thing that really drew me is that we are going to win and play the right way. We are not going to recruit somebody or do anything at all against the rules. If we are not supposed to be practicing, we are not going to practice. I like that and I want everything to be on the up-and-up and win with class and dignity.”
There is no timeline for how long Clifton and Linneman are going to remain on the Calaveras bench. But for now, Linneman is happy right where he is, which is on the seat next to Clifton.
“I love it so much and I can’t see myself leaving,” Linneman said. “I thought I could last year, and I thought that it might be my last year, but I can’t do it. I’m nowhere near ready. I’m probably going to be around for as long as he wants me.”
As for Clifton, he knows that not only does he have an outstanding assistant coach, but he also has a lifelong friend who has become an extended member of his family.
“Can you spend 14 years with someone who you don’t like or enjoy?” asked Clifton. “It wouldn’t work. The number one reason why this has worked for as long as it has is because we enjoy each other’s company. I understand fully how hard it is to get any kind of help, let alone someone with his ability and his dedication and his family’s dedication and support in allowing him to do it. I can’t even put it into words how important it is.”