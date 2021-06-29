Golfers raise 10k for Bret Harte, Calaveras basketball, football

The Bret Harte and Calaveras high school rivalry is one of the oldest rivalries in the area, but on June 26, the rivalry was taken to the golf course and it wasn’t current student-athletes who were putting on a show.
The inaugural Rivalry Open Alumni Golf Tournament was held at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs, which raised money for Bret Harte and Calaveras boys’ basketball, as well as Calaveras football.
“Other than the day being really hot, there were a ton of smiles all around and our communities had a great time sharing in a friendly competition to benefit both schools,” Bret Harte head boys’ basketball coach Brian Barnett said. “I believe people left buzzing about next year. Kraig (Clifton), Doug (Clark) and I greatly appreciated everybody’s support and generosity. La Contenta was very helpful in organizing a smooth event.”
Each foursome had either an alumni or employee from the school they were representing. For example, Calaveras head basketball coach Kraig Clifton played with his older brother and Sonora High School football offensive coordinator, Kirk Clifton, current Central Catholic head football coach and former Calaveras football coach Roger Canepa, and alumni Jake Mote.
Over 100 golfers not only paid to play, but money was also raised by hole sponsors and a raffle. At the end of the tournament, $10,000 was raised, which will help pay for the specific needs of each program.
Calaveras head football coach Doug Clark plans on using the money on spirit packs, which include T-shirts, shorts and practice jerseys. The practice jerseys the team wears have been used year after year. However, a set of 80 spirit packs will cost Calaveras an estimated $7,200.
Bret Harte and Calaveras basketball can use the money raised for new uniforms, practice gear, T-shirts, tournament fees and any other expenses that may come up in the future.
At the conclusion of the tournament, it was the Bret Harte side who got to celebrate, as it beat Calaveras 294-314. Calaveras’ foursome of Nate Allen, Brian Walters, Steve Miller and Turner Dionato shot a tournament-low 55. However, Bret Harte had five of the next six lowest scores.
Bret Harte’s five combined winning foursomes were: Krystal Thompson, Forrest Turner, David Telles, Jeff Tidwell, 57; Brandon Russell, Nick Bergstorm, Joe Stanford, Wayne Neff, 58; Mike Francis, Scott Self, Troy Clavern, Ray Clavern, 59; Brian Barnett, Anthony Darby, Cody Dragomanovich, Brain McInnis, 60; and Craig Canepa, Rob Dunn, Billy Kiriluk, Ryan Hogan, 60.
Like many golf outings, there were side bets taking place. One of which happened to be between Barnett and Kraig Clifton. The wager was centered around what color shirt the loser would have to wear during a basketball game between the two schools in 2022. And because Barnett had a better day on the links, Clifton will wear a purple shirt on the bench when Calaveras travels to Angels Camp to take on Bret Harte.
“I started thinking about it and it wasn’t a very smart bet on my part because I’m not much of a golfer,” laughed Clifton.
Plans are already in motion for next year’s event, which will be held in May when the temperature is a little cooler and more people are still in the area.
“I think this is going to be great and it’s just going to get better and better every year,” Clark said. “This is the first year and we did it in June because we were a little hesitant on both sides. We had never done this. June is a tough time, especially for Calaveras families. We go to school later and go back to school earlier, so our summer is shorter and a lot of people are on vacation. Next year, it’s already scheduled for May before the Frog Jump with everybody in town and I expect the numbers to double.”