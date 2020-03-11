Not enough runs for Calaveras softball against Oakdale

OAKDALE – The Calaveras High School softball team is still trying to find its way early in the 2020 season. After dropping its final two games in the St. Mary’s Tournament over the weekend, Calaveras looked to bounce back and return to the win column.
However, in order to capture a victory, Calaveras would need to defeat Oakdale, who is the defending CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III champions. Things did not go Calaveras’ way as Oakdale picked up a 7-2 home victory Tuesday afternoon.
Calaveras struck first in the opening frame. Sophomore Madison Clark reached first on an infield hit and then stole second. She made her way to third and then scored on a throwing error by Oakdale’s catcher to go up 1-0. In the bottom of the first, Calaveras starting pitcher MacKenna Steele got out of trouble, as Oakdale had runners in scoring position but could not get anyone home.
In the bottom of the second, Oakdale took the lead with two runs and then added one run in the third, two in the fourth and two more in the fifth to go ahead 7-1. Calaveras had a good opportunity to score in the top of the fifth following a double off the bat of senior catcher Courtney Batterton, which just missed being a home run by a few feet. However, Calaveras could not come up with the hit it needed to score the run from second.
Calaveras scored its final run in the top of the sixth. Senior Keelie Koepp drove in Clark with a loud double. Clark scored both of Calaveras’ runs. Freshman pitcher Macey Villegas pitched 1.1 innings of relief and struck out one.
Clark, Koepp, Batterton and Villegas all recorded hits, with Koepp getting the only RBI. Steele took the loss as the senior hurler went 4.2 innings, giving up four earned runs and walking seven.
Calaveras (1-3) returns to the diamond Friday to take on Pleasant Valley in the Pleasant Valley Tournament in Chico, which runs through Saturday. Calaveras begins Mother Lode League play on March 17, when it heads to Sutter Creek to take on Amador.