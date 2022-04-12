Bullfrogs unable to plate any runs in shutout loss to Wildcats

Scoring runs continues to be an issue for the Bret Harte High School softball team. The scoreless drought was extended to three games, as the Bullfrogs lost to the Sonora Wildcats 19-0 Tuesday afternoon in Sonora.
The Wildcats scored three times in the bottom of the first and then added nine in the second, two in the third and five in the fourth.
Bret Harte was able to put runners on the basepaths, as the road squad collected five hits, drew four walks and had one batter hit by a pitch. Unfortunately for Bret Harte, that big hit eluded the Bullfrogs all game.
Freshman Rylee Banks went 2 for 3 with a double and stole two bases; senior Ally Stoy went 1 for 1 and walked; senior Jaycee Davey went 1 for 3; senior Brayley Blodgett went 1 for 2 with a double and walked; senior catcher Madison Bain walked, was hit by a pitch and stole one base; and junior Sage Kelsey walked once and had a steal.
In the circle, Stoy went three innings and gave up 11 hits, 19 runs, eight earned, with seven walks and two strikeouts. Senior Cierra Gilbert pitched one inning of relief and gave up one hit, no runs, walked one and had one strikeout.
Bret Harte will host the Wildcats at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Angels Camp.