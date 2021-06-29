Bret Harte Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Carly Hickman

Carly Hickman could be found on the golf course and tennis courts during the short 2021 season. On the golf course, she led the Bullfrogs to a 6-2 Mother Lode League record. In all six of Bret Harte’s wins, Hickman either owned or shared the low score. In a 214-246 home win over Sonora, Hickman shot a season-low 49.
“She is a very dedicated young lady,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “Whatever she does, she wants to give it her all and try to do the best she can. She was our captain this year, and is a total team player and has been very encouraging and helpful to the new girls. In the two years she has played on the team she has improved, it seems, with every match. As a coach, you couldn’t ask for much more from an athlete. Golf is a very demanding game, not only physically, but mentally and also emotionally. It can be very draining since you are out there by yourself, but Carly does a fantastic job of maintaining and keeping it all together.”
On the tennis courts, Hickman, who was learning as the season went along, made her way to being the No. 1 girls’ player. When asked about what impressed first-year head coach Mike Stange about Hickman’s play as the season progressed, he said, “Carly is very athletic and has excellent instincts as a competitor. Her technique will continue to improve, as she is young and still has a lot to learn. It’s often challenging to coach a natural athlete because they rely on their ability and not always proper form and footwork. As she develops these skills the next two years, I expect her to become one of the better players in the league.