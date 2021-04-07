Easter puns, victories make for hoppy day of golfing

Modern golf balls come in all colors of the rainbow. How can one explain why so many balls were lost in the rough during the March 29 par-point tournament? Conspiracy theorists believe the Easter Bunny, thinking they were eggs, surreptitiously gathered them up for this past Sunday’s Easter egg hunts. It was a bad hare day for those who lost balls. Winners didn’t carrot all, as they hopped their way to victory.
In the Gold Tee Flight, Bill Gylling and Ray Delarosa, who was returning from a nine-month hiatus, garnished the most points (26) of any golfers in the field. Delarosa’s competitors were really happy to welcome him back. After his results were posted, not so much.
Ken Polk had a profitable day, as he tied Gary Stockeland for third in addition to being closest-to-the-hole on No. 2 and second on No. 13. Former multiple club champ Orv Pense tied consistent Frank Elizondo for fifth.
In the White Tee Flight, congratulations are in order for former club champ Jim Sickler, as he made the first eagle (No. 7) of anyone in almost a year, thereby winning the eagle pool. He should have been able to afford lots of chocolate bunnies for Easter. Matt Theodore sneaked by Ron Huckaby (second) and Al Liberato (third). Sickler earned coffee money with his fourth-place finish.
Because of the great number of players in the white flight, it was split into a second flight called the “Grey Flight,” for this tournament. Robert Bradley narrowly ousted Gabe Karam for first, as Larry Parenti grabbed third over Mike Mendoza. Mendoza gave credit for his fourth-place finish to having really nice guys in his foursome.
In the Red Tee Flight, tournament director Jon Foucrault’s effort came out of nowhere, as he nudged Bob Silva for first. In addition, Foucrault had the shot of the day in the closest-to-the-hole competition, as his shot on No. 13 landed 11 inches away from the cup. He has had so many aces that he now carries a second pair of pants in his bag in case he makes a hole-in-one.
Sneaky Rich Spence continued his winning ways, tying Ed Bruenn for third. But for a faulty putter on three holes, Larry Rupley may have come out on top, rather than in fifth place. His golfing buddy Jack Cox wound up in sixth.
In the closest-to-the-hole competition from the whites on No. 2, Bob Bradley beat out that Liberato guy for first. On No. 13, club champ Roger Ladd, whose game has gone so far south that Titleist now pays him not to use its ball, showed signs of a comeback as he took first over Matt Theodore.
From the golds on No. 2 Rahis Hemmes was second and old timer Jack Paich was first on No. 13. From the reds on No. 2, current tee champ Earl Watkins bested Rupley for first. Dillon claimed second on No. 13.
The day concluded with a hoppy ending, as all competitors received an Easter bonus in the yearly ham shoot. This was a reward for supporting senior golf throughout the year.