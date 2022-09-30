Red Hawks run out of gas in 19-10 home loss to Amador

Fatigue may have been the biggest factor in Calaveras’ first Mother Lode League loss of the season. In a league contest with the Amador Buffaloes, the Calaveras High School Red Hawks started out strong with plenty of energy, but as time went on, that energy began to dissipate, and Amador took advantage of their sluggish opponents.
The Red Hawks had a lead over Amador to end the first quarter and then trailed by just one at the midway point. But in the second half, Calaveras got outscored by Amador 12-4, which included being shutout in the fourth quarter.
Even with a team-high six goals from Aminah Halepota, Calaveras lost to Amador 19-10 on Thursday afternoon in San Andreas.
“We were gassed,” Calaveras head coach Dalil Chavez said. “I noticed that the girls in the first half were amazing, but you could tell that they were slowing down. They were gassed. We had a tournament this past weekend and then a game against Union Mine on Tuesday and they were tired. We have to work on our conditioning and also try to not lose our heads.”
Amador scored first to begin the afternoon, but Calaveras responded by going on a 3-0 run to end the first quarter with a 3-1 lead. Calaveras got its first goal from Halepota with an assist from Rhianon Cavender. Co-captain Holly Skrbina scored the final two goals of the quarter, with an assist from Mia Rivas on the first one and the second was a deep shot that sailed right over the hands of Amador’s goalie.
Amador outscored Calaveras 6-3 in the second quarter. All three of Calaveras’ goals came from Halepota. Her first goal of the second quarter came with an assist from Rivas, while the second was on a breakaway and the third was aided by an assist from Cavender. At the midway point, Calaveras only trailed Amador 7-6.
The game remained competitive for the first few minutes of the third quarter. Skrbina scored in the opening 40 seconds to tie the game at 7-7. After an Amador goal, Halepota tied things up at 8-8. Calaveras again fell behind by one goal, but like clockwork, Halepota once again tied the game, this time with another assist from Cavender. With 4:17 to play in the third quarter, the game was tied up at 9-9.
Amador took the lead and extended it to 12-9 before Skrbina scored with an assist from Cavender. Skrbina’s goal with 1:36 to play in the third quarter was the final goal the Red Hawks got the rest of the afternoon.
Amador ended the third quarter by scoring two more times to take a 14-10 lead into the final seven minutes of play. And in the fourth quarter, Amador outscored Calaveras 5-0 to capture the 19-10 victory.
“The girls have been doing such a good job and it’s just their first league loss,” Chavez said. “They know that it’s just one game and it’s not going to define the rest of the season for us.”
Goalie Ava Hintz collected seven saves in the loss; Halepota finished with nine goals and one assist; Cavender had a team-high three assists; Rivas finished with two assists; and Skrbina had five goals. Following the loss, Chavez had nothing but positive comments about Skrbina’s performance.
“Holly is a type of player who takes initiative, and the girls look up to that,” Chavez said. “When she’s out there hustling and moving along, it gives the girls energy, and they want to back her up. Having her out there is a big thing for the girls.”
Calaveras entered Thursday’s matchup having won two consecutive league games. After beating Bret Harte 10-9 to begin league play, the Red Hawks blasted Union Mine out of the water with a 30-11 victory. Calaveras scored eight goals in the first quarter and then added six in the second and eight in the third and fourth.
“The girls got to relax a little bit,” Chavez said about the win over Union Mine. “They got to take time to set plays and they were able to work on that.”
Skrbina led the way with nine goals; Halepota scored eight; Cavender scored five; Emily Fuller and Hintz each scored twice; and Natalie Miller and Amber Cunningham each found the back of the net once.
