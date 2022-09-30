Red Hawks run out of gas in 19-10 home loss to Amador
Fatigue may have been the biggest factor in Calaveras’ first Mother Lode League loss of the season. In a league contest with the Amador Buffaloes, the Calaveras High School Red Hawks started out strong with plenty of energy, but as time went on, that energy began to dissipate, and Amador took advantage of their sluggish opponents.

The Red Hawks had a lead over Amador to end the first quarter and then trailed by just one at the midway point. But in the second half, Calaveras got outscored by Amador 12-4, which included being shutout in the fourth quarter.

