Another successful weekend for grapplers

The Bret Harte High School wrestling team continues to get mat experience. On Dec. 20-21, the majority of the Bullfrogs competed at the Mike Tamana Tournament at Modesto Junior College, while junior Kodiak Stephens went to Clovis and wrestled at the Zinkin Classic at Buchanan High School.
At the Mike Tamana Tournament, freshman Dakota Stephens placed second, while Anthony Robles and Alex Worth took seventh and Chris Roberson placed eighth, while Sam Whitt did not place.
Dakota Stephens started with a first-round bye and then knocked off Gregori’s Marc Johnson via pin. In the quarterfinal match, Stephens beat Escalon’s Aiden Krieger with a second-period pin. Stephens knocked off Ceres’ Brian Ayala in a 4-0 decision to advance to the first-place match. In Stephens’ final match, he lost via pin and finished in second place.
After receiving a first-round bye, Worth picked up a 9-2 decision over Livingston’s Leo Joaquin. Worth then lost in the quarterfinals, but bounced back by beating Ceres’ Nic Genasci 6-5. Worth dropped his next match, but ended the tournament with a pin over Gregori’s Rene Delgado.
Robles got a bye in the first and second rounds, but then lost his first match in the quarterfinals. Robles picked up a 7-3 decision win over Dorian Alverez for his first victory of the tournament. After losing his next match, Robles ended the day with a forfeit victory over Livingston’s Juan Peralta.
Roberson had three byes, but got pinned in three of his matches. And Whitt won one match by medical forfeit.
As for Kodiak Stephens, the Bret Harte junior competed at the Zinkin Classic, which featured not only state-ranked wrestlers, but nationally ranked grapplers from Texas, Arizona and Washington.
On the first day of competition, Stephens left all of his opponents on their backs as he picked up three pins. Stephens was handed a loss on the second day to the No. 10-ranked wrestler in the country, but it took overtime to keep Stephens down. With time running out in the third period, Stephens set up his opponent for a takedown and nearly completed the feat. Unfortunately, time expired before the finishing move could be completed and he lost in the overtime period.
In the third-place match, Stephens was leading on the scoreboard, but was called for an illegal slam on his opponent. Following the move, his opponent opted out of continuing the match and Stephens was disqualified, which landed him a fourth-place finish.
Kodiak Stephens isn’t done with taking on top talent. On Jan. 3-4, he’ll take part in the Doc Buchanan Invitational, which will again feature schools from all over the country. Wrestlers from 17 states will be there and 57 are nationally ranked grapplers.
The rest of the Bret Harte wrestlers will compete Jan. 3-4 at the Dinuba Invitational.