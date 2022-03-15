Calaveras U8 youth soccer team ends season on a positive note

The Calaveras U8 youth soccer team finished its season Feb. 27 with a close 2-1 loss to Manteca Gold in Tracy in the Bill Meyer Winter League District 8 tournament. The U8 Calaveras team finished fourth out of six teams and were the only team to make the tournament finals from the CYSL.
The youth soccer season ran from Jan. 6 to Feb. 19, with games played in Tracy, Valley Springs, Modesto, Manteca and Stockton.
Members of the Calaveras U8 team are: Madison Webb, Adalynn Bennet, Kinsley Norman, Levi Weldon, Gregory Mills, Hudson Norman, Brayden Ferrucci, Hayden Abresch, and Jeremiah Lozano. The coaches are Greg Mills and Alicia Norman.