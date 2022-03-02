Calaveras' season comes to an end in San Francisco

The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team had its season come to a close over two hours away from its home gym. In the opening round of the CIF state D4 playoffs, No. 11 Calaveras lost to No. 6 Urban 61-43 Tuesday night in San Francisco.

At the end of the first quarter, Calaveras had a 13-9 lead. Calaveras junior Jay Clifton scored 10 points in the opening eight minutes. In the second quarter, Urban outscored Calaveras 16-8 and led 25-21 at halftime.

The second half did not go the way Calaveras hoped, as the visiting squad got outscored 20-13 in the third quarter and 17-9 in the last eight minutes of play.

“We just got outplayed in all aspects in the second half,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “It’s a tough way to end because it has been such a good year. We didn’t adjust well to their defensive change up, which didn't allow us too many points on the board. These kids still have a lot to be proud of.”

Jay Clifton finished the night with a team-high 17 points; junior Elijah Malamed scored 11; senior Travis Byrd and junior Merrick Strange each scored four points; junior Thomas Davison scored three points; and the junior duo of Braeden Orlandi and Noah Cardenas finished with two points apiece.

Calaveras finished the season with an overall record of 24-9, while going 9-1 in the Mother Lode League.

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.