Calaveras' season comes to an end in San Francisco

The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team had its season come to a close over two hours away from its home gym. In the opening round of the CIF state D4 playoffs, No. 11 Calaveras lost to No. 6 Urban 61-43 Tuesday night in San Francisco.
At the end of the first quarter, Calaveras had a 13-9 lead. Calaveras junior Jay Clifton scored 10 points in the opening eight minutes. In the second quarter, Urban outscored Calaveras 16-8 and led 25-21 at halftime.
The second half did not go the way Calaveras hoped, as the visiting squad got outscored 20-13 in the third quarter and 17-9 in the last eight minutes of play.
“We just got outplayed in all aspects in the second half,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “It’s a tough way to end because it has been such a good year. We didn’t adjust well to their defensive change up, which didn't allow us too many points on the board. These kids still have a lot to be proud of.”
Jay Clifton finished the night with a team-high 17 points; junior Elijah Malamed scored 11; senior Travis Byrd and junior Merrick Strange each scored four points; junior Thomas Davison scored three points; and the junior duo of Braeden Orlandi and Noah Cardenas finished with two points apiece.
Calaveras finished the season with an overall record of 24-9, while going 9-1 in the Mother Lode League.