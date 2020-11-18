Coaches Corner: Tawny Bennett

Tawny Bennett feels right at home at Bret Harte High School. The 2012 Bret Harte alumnus returned to the land of Bullfrogs in 2016 as a paraprofessional. While in high school, Bennett played both basketball and softball. Now, Bennett coaches the sports she used to play.
Bennett is an assistant varsity softball coach and the head girls’ Junior Varsity basketball coach. In the past two seasons, Bennett’s basketball squads have put together an overall record of 26-17. In the 2018- 19 season, Bret Harte’ JV team went 7-3 in league play under the tutelage of Bennett. Bennett is entering her fourth year as head JV basketball coach.
Get to know Tawny Bennett
Hometown: Angels Camp
High School: Bret Harte High School
Favorite food: Fettuccine Alfredo
Favorite dessert: Brownies with ice cream on the top
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite movie: “‘Sweet Home Alabama’ or ‘Grease.’”
Favorite band: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Are you superstitious? “I’m not superstitious, but definitely had a routine before games.”
First paying job: Savemart
First car: 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlas Cierra
Guilty pleasure: Sleeping all day
What’s something people don’t know about you? “I have five siblings, which includes three brothers and two sisters.”
What’s something you are ashamed to admit? “I tend to be really hard on myself.”
What’s some advice you’d give to your high school self? “Don’t be worried about having so many friends. The real ones stay in your life as you get older.”
Does pineapple belong on pizza? “Yes!”
High school celebrity crush: Chris Hemsworth
Dinner with anyone in history: Johnny Cash
Worst first date: “The guy forgot his wallet.”
Favorite thing about coaching: “Watching my players grow and develop throughout the season. And of course, our team chats. Also, keeping old traditions alive from when I was in the basketball program.”
