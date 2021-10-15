Powerful Sonora blasts Bullfrogs out of the water

If the match between Bret Harte and Sonora only lasted three minutes, the Bullfrogs would have had one of the biggest upsets in school history. Unfortunately, the match went 28 minutes and all but three of those minutes were dominated by Sonora.
Bret Harte scored two quick goals on the Wildcats, but Sonora proved why it's always in the section championship conversation every year. The Bullfrogs ended up losing to the powerful Wildcats 29-4 Thursday night in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte head coach Mike Kelly knew it was going to be a difficult match for his team and he just wanted to see strong execution from his squad for the entire 28 minutes of play.
“It’s a matter of just making sure we implement what we learned in practice, that we play our best game and that we minimize our mistakes,” Kelly said. “If we can come out of a game not having made a lot of stupid mistakes, that’s as good as we can do. If another team outswims us, then they outswim us. As long as we don’t make stupid tactical mistakes and as long as we play a solid game, the score is what it is.”
Bret Harte got an early goal from freshman Jesus Moncada and then doubled its lead with a deep goal to go ahead 2-0 with 5:33 to play in the first half. Sonora then went on to outscore the Bullfrogs 18-0.
Early in the third quarter, Bret Harte got back-to-back goals from Gyver Crawford and Noah Cardiel, but that was all the scoring Bret Harte would get the rest of the night.
“About 50% of our team are freshmen who had never even seen a water polo game before we started this season,” Kelly said. “Given that, my boys were fighting above their weight today. I’m proud of how hard they fought.”
Kelly doesn’t feel that Thursday’s loss will linger too long and he’s confident his players will be focused and ready to go the next time they are in the water.
“That’s my job,” Kelly said. “That’ll be in the rearview mirror come Monday.”