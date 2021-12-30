Bret Harte caps Oakdale Tournament with back-to-back wins

OAKDALE – After dropping the first game of the 50th Annual Oakdale Rotary Tournament, the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team bounced back with back-to-back victories to finish the tournament 2-1 and pushed their overall record back to .500.
On Wednesday, Bret Harte beat Grace Davis 61-33 and then followed that with a 67-36 win over Hughson Thursday evening to capture the consolation championship.
Against Grace Davis, the Bullfrogs (7-7) jumped out to a 15-8 lead after the opening eight minutes. Senior Erik Trent led the charge with five points, followed by four from junior Jaden Stritenberger, while senior Carston Weidmann, Vincent Tiscornia and Bradey Tutthill all recorded one basket.
The second quarter was all about Bret Harte’s defense. The Bullfrogs held Grace Davis scoreless and was able to add 12 points to their overall lead. Trent scored four of Bret Harte’s 12 points, while senior Kenny Scott chipped in with a 3-point basket and Tiscornia and Tutthill each had a field goal. At the midway point, Bret Harte had a commanding 27-8 lead.
Grace Davis finally scored again in the third quarter, but the 10 points scored was outdone by Bret Harte’s 19. Weidman scored five points, while Scott hit another shot from behind the arc and added four points. The Bullfrogs outscored Grace Davis 15-14 in the fourth quarter and Jonah Melton and Cooper Oliver each scored four points.
“It was a physical game,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “They were scrappy and we handled their pressure better than we’ve handled pressure in the past. Right now, we at times are glassmen; they get hit and the ball just falls out of their hands and that didn’t happen against Grace Davis.”
Scott, Weidmann and Trent all finished the game with nine points; Stritenberger scored eight; Melton finished with seven points; Tutthill had six points; Oliver scored five; and Noah Adams scored four points in the win.
The following day, Bret Harte took on Hughson and it was not the first time the two teams have met this season. The Bullfrogs began the year with a 47-30 home victory over the Huskies. Barnett enjoyed the opportunity to see a team for the second time, as that is something that will happen once Mother Lode League play begins.
“It’s like league play where you play somebody once and try to figure out how to make adjustments for the next time you play them and hopefully do better than whatever the previous result was,” Barnett said. “We came out and executed some things better than we did the first time.”
The 67 points Bret Harte scored against Hughson is the most the Bullfrogs have scored in a single game all year. Bret Harte scored 14 in the opening period and Tiscornia was responsible for six of them. Leading 14-8 heading into the second quarter, the Bullfrogs outscored the Huskies 19-10 and led 33-18 at the midway point. Tiscornia and Trent each scored five points in the second quarter, while Scott added four, Weidmann chipped in for three and Trent scored two.
In the third quarter, Bret Harte scored 17 and held Hughson to 11. Tiscornia scored eight points, while Trent was right behind with seven. And in the final quarter, Bret Harte added 19 points and limited the Huskies to only seven.
Barnett was pleased with the contributions he got from his starters, along with the guys coming off the bench.
“We have a better rotation now,” Barnett said. “Our rotations are good and they are starting to buy into, ‘Hey, that guy is my teammate and he’s going to take my position and I’m going to support him as he supported me,’ and that’s what I saw tonight. We had people playing a lot of minutes and doing their jobs and that looks good going into league.”
Tiscornia scored a team-high 19 points; Weidmann, Stritenberger and Trent all scored 10 points; Scott finished with seven points; Adams scored five; Tutthill added four points; and Bradly Ransom scored two points in the win.
Bret Harte has one more game before Mother Lode League play begins. The Bullfrogs will take on El Dorado Jan. 5 on the road and will open up league play Jan. 7 in Jackson against Argonaut.
“I look forward to league,” Barnett said. “We are getting better and there are spurts of moments where we are doing things right and guys are playing hard. I’m excited for league and I think we are ready. I’m also excited to play at home again, because we haven’t been at home for a while.”