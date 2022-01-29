Bullfrogs run out of gas against Argonaut

There was no hiding the disappointment on the face of Aariah Fox. The Bret Harte High School junior didn’t want to walk off the court without a victory, but once the final buzzer sounded, she had no other option.
Fox desperately wanted to beat the Argonaut Mustangs. Not only because it would be one of the biggest Bullfrog upsets in recent memory, but she also wanted to win for Kadyn Rolleri, who is not only a teammate, but one of Fox’s best friends.
Rolleri sat on the Bret Harte bench wearing a black top, blue jeans and Converse shoes, instead of her white home uniform. Resting at the feet of Rolleri were two crutches, which the Bret Harte junior will need to use in order to get around for quite some time.
When Bret Harte and Argonaut met on Jan. 7 in Jackson, Rolleri suffered a potential career-altering injury when she broke both her tibia and fibula. She had surgery to fix the broken bones in her leg and will soon begin rehab.
With Rolleri back on the Bret Harte bench, Fox wanted so badly to deliver her a victory as some microscopic form of redemption. And in the first half, it looked like Fox may get what she wanted. However, Argonaut’s speed and experience proved to be too much for the Bullfrogs to handle, as Bret Harte lost to Argonaut 77-42 Friday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“I just feel so bad that we didn’t win for Kadyn,” a dejected Fox said following the loss.
After the loss, frustration could be seen on the majority of the Bret Harte players' faces. For first-year head coach Billy Reid, seeing his team so upset after a loss gives him confidence about the remaining four games on the schedule.
“It was nice to see our girls angry and upset tonight and we haven't looked like that in a while,” Reid said. “We are a division V team and we played tough against a division IV team and our girls got after it and they were upset after they lost because they gave it all they had.”
In the first 16 minutes of the night, Bret Harte was able to stick with the talented Mustang squad. The Bullfrogs trailed by only two points at the end of the first quarter and at halftime, were only down by eight. But in the second half, Bret Harte began to slow down, and Argonaut and its up-tempo style of play tired the Bullfrogs out. In the final 16 minute of play, Bret Harte got outscored 42-15.
“We played as hard as we could,” Reid said. “We played a really good first half, but when the horses got tired, we made some mistakes and those mistakes come from fatigue. The girls didn’t give up, they just got tired, and we ran out of gas.”
The Bullfrogs began the night by taking a 5-2 lead, with all five points being scored by senior Ally Stoy. Argonaut then went on a 10-0 run, but sophomore Chase Silva got the Bullfrogs back on track with points in the paint. Trailing 15-7, Bret Harte ended the quarter on an 8-2 run with baskets from downtown from junior CJ DesBouillons and senior Jaycee Davey, along with a basket from Stoy. Heading into the second quarter, Bret Harte was down 17-15.
Argonaut began to find its groove in the second quarter and in the first four minutes, outscored the Bullfrogs 14-2. But Bret Harte slowly chipped away at the Mustang lead. The Bullfrogs ended the half by going on a 10-2 run, which included a 3-point basket from Fox and a bucket from junior Ashlin Arias only seconds before time expired. At the midway point, Argonaut had a 35-27 advantage.
“We have been preparing for this for a while and we were determined to shut them down and in the first half, I’m pretty sure we did that,” Fox said. “We were down eight and we were doing really well and then we just ran out of gas.”
Even with how well Bret Harte played in the first half, the score could have been much closer had it not been for missed layups and free throws. In the second quarter, the Bullfrogs missed three layups and were just 2 for 12 from the free throw line. Reid knows that against a powerful team like Argonaut, not being able to capitalize on every scoring opportunity can be the difference between a win and a loss.
“Those are really hard because the gimme points and the free throws allow the other team to gain momentum and that’s what we did,” Reid said. “We let them gain momentum and made errors that we shouldn’t have made. Good teams feed off of that.”
The Bullfrogs tried to keep the game close in the third quarter and stay within striking distance. Baskets from Silva, Stoy and Fox helped, but Argonaut ended the quarter on a 13-0 run, which put the game out of reach. In the fourth quarter, Argonaut continued to put points on the board and challenged Bret Harte with its full-court press and outscored the Bullfrogs 19-6.
Stoy finished the night with a team-high 14 points; Fox and Silva each scored seven points; DesBouillons scored five points; Davey finished with three points; while Arias, sophomore Makenna Tutthill and Sophie Bouma all scored two points apiece.
Bret Harte (13-7, 3-3 MLL) still is one of the top teams in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V rankings and entered Friday night as the No. 2 team in the division. Fox hopes that her team can move past the loss to Argonaut and put their focus on finishing the Mother Lode League season with as many wins as possible before heading to the playoffs.
“We just have to forget about this game,” Fox said. “We are not going to play them again this year, so just let it go. We tried our hardest and now it’s time to move on.”