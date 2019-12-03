Calaveras scores a baker's dozen over Denair

Scoring goals wasn’t an issue for the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team when hosting the Denair Coyotes. Eight different Calaveras players scored goals in a 13-0 thrashing over Denair Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Calaveras scored within the first five minutes of the game, as Zoe Stockdale found the back of the net. Less than three minutes later, sophomore Montana Grant scored her first goal of the evening. With 24:22 on the clock, Crishay Jaramillo scored with an assist from Stockdale. Calaveras ended the half with goals from Lauren Simpson and Jaramillo to end leading 5-0.
The scoring came early and often in the second half, as Calaveras got goals from Grant, Stockdale, Emma Alliende, Jaramillo, Sydney Remus, Kaydance Norried and Mckenna Allen. Jaramillo led Calaveras with three goals, followed by Stockdale, Grant and Alliende, who each found the back of the net twice.
While Calaveras’ first-year head coach Deanna Williams enjoyed seeing her team have a fun game, she knows that there are going to be much more difficult matchups down the line.
“We just try to build for the next game,” Williams said. “We have a game Wednesday and we know it’s going to be against a really good team. Honestly, we weren't trying to put a bunch of goals in the back of the net tonight. We were just trying to build and work on our passing.”
Calaveras takes on Bear Creek at 7 p.m., Wednesday on the road and then will participate in the Buff Cup Tournament Friday and Saturday in Manteca. Calaveras’ next home game will be Dec. 17 against Riverbank.