After beating Kennedy, Calaveras softball falls to St. Mary's

After a long offseason, the Calaveras High School softball team finally got to return to the diamond. Calaveras began its season Friday by taking on Kennedy and St. Mary’s as part of the St. Mary’s Tournament in Stockton.
Calaveras took the opening game against Kennedy 12-0, but lost in the nightcap to St. Mary’s 8-2.
In the win over Kennedy, Calaveras put things away early with eight runs in the top of the second and then added two more runs in the fourth and fifth inning.
Senior Keelie Koepp went 4 for 4 at the plate with a double, triple, two RBIs and one run scored; senior MacKenna Steele had two hits and drove in one; freshman Brooke Nordahl had two RBIs; while Angelina DeLeon and freshman Laney Koepp each drove in one. Bailie Clark, Madison Clark and Macey Villegas all scored twice in the win. As a team, Calaveras stole 10 bases.
In the circle, Steele picked up the win and sophomore Kaydance Norried threw two innings of relief.
In the 8-2 loss to St. Mary’s, Calaveras was only able to record two hits. St. Mary’s scored three times in the top of the first and added three more runs in the third and two in the fourth, while Calaveras plated one run in the third and fourth.
Calaveras (1-1) will take on Oakdale at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday afternoon in Oakdale.