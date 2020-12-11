’Niners fall to Buffalo on MNF 34-24

The San Francisco 49ers had an opportunity to show that they deserve to be included in the playoff conversation, as they took on one of the top teams in the NFL in primetime on Monday Night Football. With the pressure on, the 49ers didn’t deliver.
A poor defensive game plan allowed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to pick apart the 49er secondary, and the San Francisco offense still isn’t at the point where it can go toe-to-toe in a shootout. On a night where the 49ers needed to be perfect, they were far from it in a 34-24 loss to Buffalo Monday night in Arizona.
San Francisco entered Monday’s match just a game out of the final wildcard spot. A win would have put their record at 6-6 and been the shot in the arm the team needed down the stretch. Now, following the 10-point loss, the 49ers will not only need to win their final four games, but will also need some help from other squads along the way.
The 49ers wore their red home uniforms against the Bills, but the “home game” was played 710 miles southeast of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. With Santa Clara County not allowing any contact sports to take place, the 49ers moved their entire operation to Phoenix. Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team will also be a home game played in Arizona.
San Francisco seemed to like its new home, as backup quarterback Nick Mullens connected with rookie Brandon Aiyuk for a short touchdown pass to put the 49ers up 7-0. The Bills outscored the 49ers 17-0 the rest of the half and never looked back.
The 49ers cut the Buffalo lead to 17-10 in the third quarter, but the Bills were never in serious trouble with their lead. Even late in the game, Buffalo had built a 34-17 lead and a late touchdown pass from Mullens to tight end Jordan Reed made the final score appear much closer than it truly was.
San Francisco’s inability to put pressure on Allen allowed the third-year quarterback all the time in the world to find open receivers. And with the 49ers playing a soft zone coverage, Allen seemingly played pitch-and-catch. Allen threw for 375 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. As for Mullens, he finished with 316 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. His second pick was costly, as it came near the Buffalo end zone.
With San Francisco’s overall record sitting at 5-7, the next four games might as well be viewed as playoff games. The 49ers will host Washington, then head to Dallas, return to Arizona to face the Cardinals and then the final game of the year will be against Seattle. Where that game will be played is still up in the air.
A few weeks ago, Washington didn’t seem like a team who would pose much of a threat to the ’Niners. But Washington has won three in a row, including handing the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss of the year 23-17 Monday afternoon. This will also be the first time that former No. 1 draft pick and former 49er quarterback Alex Smith will take on his old team since his near career-ending leg injury in 2018.
Both teams are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive and a loss could perhaps derail those dreams. Prediction: 49ers 27, Washington 20.