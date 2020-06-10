All-star game canceled due to COVID-19

The 47th annual Central California Lions all-star football game, which was scheduled for Saturday, will not be played as a result of COVID-19. Although the game will not be played, rosters for both the North and South squads were released and Calaveras High School had two former players make the cut.
Quarterback and defensive back Nolan Dart, along with lineman Tyler Peoples were two of the 30 players to be placed on the North roster.
Dart was named as the Mother Lode League’s Offensive Player of the Year. He finished the season 36 for 65 for 719 yards, with eight touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also ran for 138 yards on 37 attempts. Dart averaged nearly 20 yards per completion and threw for touchdowns of 4, 55, 27, 70, 75, 12, 47 and 35 yards.
Peoples anchored Calaveras’ offensive line. After missing the first five games of the season, Peoples returned for the league opener and started at center the rest of the year. Calaveras’ offensive line had its issues during the preseason, but all of that seemed to disappear once Peoples got his chance to play.
Both Dart and Peoples were members of Calaveras tri-Mother Lode League championship team.