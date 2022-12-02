Calaveras grapplers overcome a 24-point deficit to beat Lodi

Four matches into the night, the Calaveras High School wrestling team trailed the Lodi Flames 24-0. But when Calaveras sophomore Noah Johnson stepped onto the mat for the final match of the evening, the Red Hawks were down 38-33.
All that Johnson needed to do was win and Calaveras would capture the victory away from Lodi. Not only did Johnson win his heavyweight match, but he did so with a pin. Johnson’s pin completed an outstanding comeback for Calaveras in its first head-to-head competition of the year to beat Lodi 38-33 on Thursday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Following his match, Johnson could not keep the smile off of his face.
“I was nervous, but I realized that I know my moves and that I can do it if I really believe in myself,” Johnson said. “It felt great to get the pin and I’m relieved that I did get the pin to end it. I’m really happy.”
Johnson is just one of the many young wrestlers on Calaveras’ roster. Many of the Calaveras wrestlers wrestled not only their first varsity match against Lodi, but also their first match ever. Head coach Andrew Garcia knows that with so many young wrestlers that there are going to be growing pains, but he’s pleased with the determination he saw from his grapplers in their first action of the season.
“We wrestled tough, but we are so young and there’s still so much to work on,” Garcia said. “There’s so much skipped over and brushed over in practice and I need to hammer some of the more fundamental things down before we start getting too technical on ourselves.”
The night did not start out the way the Red Hawks would have liked. Four matches in and Calaveras had been pinned four times. Calaveras got its first points of the night in the 132-pound match with junior Adrian Urbina picking up a pin in the third period.
Following Urbina’s pin, senior Cody Batterton picked up a technical fall, which cut Lodi’s lead to 24-11. In the 145-pound match, sophomore Cody Ferrante trailed the majority of the time he was on the mat. Ferrante was down 2-0 heading into the second period. In the second, he got a point with an escape and two points with a takedown, but still trailed 5-3 heading into the final period. With only seconds to go before the buzzer sounded, Ferrante was able to tie the match at 6-6 and in overtime, he picked up the victory.
“I think he wrestled well, but we need to do some more conditioning,” Garcia said about Ferrante. “If you’re going to throw up after regulation, then coach hasn’t done his job in the room. Overall, he showed a lot of heart and a lot of toughness. I was very proud of the way he wrestled. Without him gutting it out, that’s a three-point swing in the score.”
Calaveras’ string of points ended in the 152-pound match, as freshman Bear Fulgham lost 9-5. While he did not pick up a win, Garcia was impressed with what he saw from Fulgham.
“Although he lost, he showed a lot of grit,” Garcia said.
The Red Hawks rebounded with back-to-back pins from Kyle Hayes and JC Meza, which cut Lodi’s lead to 27-26 and gave junior Scott Beadles the chance to give Calaveras the lead. Beadles, who qualified for state as a sophomore, liked what he saw from the younger wrestlers throughout the night.
“They’ve been putting in the work and that goes for even the guys who lost,” Beadles said. “A lot of these guys are first-year wrestlers, and they are wrestling varsity matches and they are doing the best they can, and they’ll get better this year for sure.”
Beadles handled his business in the 182-pound match by picking up a pin in the first period to give Calaveras a 32-27 lead. Calaveras lost the 195-pound match, which set up the win-or-go-home heavyweight match for Johnson, who was able to collect the pin.
“Noah Johnson is going to come into his own this year,” Garcia said. “He had a rough first year on varsity last year and I think he’s going to turn a lot of heads this year.”
Garcia learned a lot about his team in the first night of competition and he knows what he needs to address with them the next time they gather in the wrestling room. But what he was thrilled with was that the younger wrestlers were able to be a part of a night where every match was important and that every match mattered.
“That is huge, especially in a team setting,” Garcia said. “It helps build a sense of camaraderie between everybody. We have freshmen on the varsity level, and we have seniors on the varsity level and when you have a tight-knit duel like this, it really brings the camaraderie together and that’s when they really meld into a team.”
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.