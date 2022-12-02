Calaveras grapplers overcome a 24-point deficit to beat Lodi
Buy Now

Four matches into the night, the Calaveras High School wrestling team trailed the Lodi Flames 24-0. But when Calaveras sophomore Noah Johnson stepped onto the mat for the final match of the evening, the Red Hawks were down 38-33.

All that Johnson needed to do was win and Calaveras would capture the victory away from Lodi. Not only did Johnson win his heavyweight match, but he did so with a pin. Johnson’s pin completed an outstanding comeback for Calaveras in its first head-to-head competition of the year to beat Lodi 38-33 on Thursday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.

Calaveras grapplers overcome a 24-point deficit to beat Lodi
Buy Now
Calaveras grapplers overcome a 24-point deficit to beat Lodi
Buy Now
Calaveras grapplers overcome a 24-point deficit to beat Lodi
Buy Now
Calaveras grapplers overcome a 24-point deficit to beat Lodi
Buy Now
Calaveras grapplers overcome a 24-point deficit to beat Lodi
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.