Bullfrogs hand Amador and Summerville losses in Mother Lode League competition
TUOLUMNE – Bret Harte senior Dakota Stephens was the first Bullfrog to wrestle on Wednesday night in Tuolumne. Stephens also ended the night as the last Bullfrog grappler on the mat.

Stephens’ night began and ended the same way, and that’s with his arm raised in victory after picking up a quick pin. Between Stephens starting and ending the night with quick pins, Bret Harte handed both Amador and Summerville losses in Mother Lode League action.

