Calaveras gets the No. 5 seed in State D4 playoffs and will play Tuesday in Gilroy

For the very first time, the Calaveras High School baseball team will play in the CIF NorCal Baseball Playoffs. On Sunday afternoon, the 2022 Mother Lode League and CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV champions learned who they’ll face to begin the NorCal playoffs.
Calaveras got the No. 5 seed in the division IV playoffs and will take on No. 4 Christopher High School in the opening round at 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The game will be played at Christopher High School in Gilroy, nearly 150 miles away from San Andreas.
Christopher finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 12-16 and went 8-13 in the Pacific Coast Athletic League, which was good enough for fifth place. Christopher got hot in the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the CIF Central Coast Section Division V playoffs and won three in a row to capture the championship, which included upsetting No. 1 Capuchino 5-1 in the opening round.
Calaveras enters the state playoffs with an overall record of 28-3 and went 14-1 in the Mother Lode League.
The winner of No. 4 Christopher vs. No. 5 Calaveras will take on the winner of No. 1 Colusa vs. No. 8 Branson at 4 p.m. on June 2. The regional finals will be played on June 4.