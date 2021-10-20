Calaveras girls' water polo drops back-to-back home games

The Calaveras High School girls’ water polo team played two games in two days against two different teams and had two very similar results.
On Monday afternoon, Calaveras hosted McNair and lost to the Eagles 10-3. On Tuesday, Calaveras hosted Mother Lode League member Amador and fell 16-5.
After Tuesday’s 16-5 loss to Amador, head coach Mike Vertar said, “I think they did OK. This is a tough team and they went out there and gave it their all. Unfortunately, things didn’t go our way.”
Against McNair, Calaveras fell behind 3-0 and got its first goal of the afternoon from Holly Skrbina to cut the deficit to just two points. The Eagles then scored four unanswered goals to go ahead 7-1. Calaveras’ second goal came from Mia Rivas, which came in the fourth quarter. The last goal from Calaveras was scored by sophomore Aminah Halepota.
Despite the seven-point loss, Vertar was pleased with what he saw from his team against McNair.
“Their shots were a little bit crisper and their passing was a little more on target,” Vertar said. “They were really working as a team yesterday and I was just so proud of them. They all came together and everything just clicked.”
Against Amador, Calaveras fell behind early and didn’t have the firepower to battle back on the scoreboard. Amador outscored Calaveras 8-0 before Rhianon Cavender found the back of the net for Calaveras’ first goal, which came with 6:16 to play in the third quarter. Cavender scored her second goal of the game early in the fourth quarter, which cut Amador’s lead to 12-2. With 3:23 to play in the game, Skrbina scored via penalty shot and Jordan Barry added two goals in the final two minutes.
“I love seeing their momentum and enthusiasm pick up,” Vertar said about seeing his players excited when something goes right in the water. “It always brightens the game. They all had a great game, unfortunately we weren’t as fast and as strong as Amador.”