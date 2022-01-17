Toyon 8th grade basketball squad captures championship
Courtesy photo

The Toyon Middle School eighth grade boys’ basketball team capped the two-day Weimar Hills Tournament by capturing the championship. The tournament took place Jan. 14-15 at Sierra Hills School in Meadow Vista.

Toyon went 3-0 and collected victories over St. Joseph, of Auburn, Placer Elementary, of Loomis, and then topped Weimar Hills in the championship game. Ryan Clifton, JoJo Dockett and Mason Pearcy earned all-tournament honors.

Toyon’s eighth grade team is made up of: JoJo Dockett, Connor Fuller, Caleb Young, Ryan Clifton, Max Cardona, Jayden Hernandez, Noah Buchmann, Aiden Hollenback, Kodey Paulsen, Ethan Malamed, Mason Pearcy, Ethan Slish, Kory Cassel, Enrique Alcantar and Kale Hernandez.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.