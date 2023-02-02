A strong second half isn't enough for Red Hawks to capture a victory away from Amador

While the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer season has not gone the way any Red Hawk coach or player would have liked, Calaveras was able to take a step in the right direction on Thursday night.

After not scoring a goal in the first seven Mother Lode League games of the year, the Red Hawks finally were able to put a shot into the back of the net in a 2-1 loss to the Amador Buffaloes at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.

