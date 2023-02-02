A strong second half isn't enough for Red Hawks to capture a victory away from Amador

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
While the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer season has not gone the way any Red Hawk coach or player would have liked, Calaveras was able to take a step in the right direction on Thursday night.
After not scoring a goal in the first seven Mother Lode League games of the year, the Red Hawks finally were able to put a shot into the back of the net in a 2-1 loss to the Amador Buffaloes at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
After giving up two goals in the opening 40 minutes, Calaveras’ defense prevented Amador from scoring in the second half. And in the second half, Calaveras senior Rhianon Cavender scored her first goal of the year, which came on a penalty kick. Calaveras looked as if another goal was in the works in the final 10 minutes of play, but nothing ended up hitting the back of the net.
On Tuesday night, Calaveras lost to the Argonaut Mustangs 3-0 in Jackson.
Calaveras (0-8 MLL) will wrap up its season with two games against Bret Harte (0-8 MLL). On Feb. 7 Calaveras will take on the Bullfrogs in Angels Camp. And on Feb. 9, the Red Hawks will host the Bullfrogs in San Andreas. Both games begin at 5:45 p.m.
