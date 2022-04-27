Calaveras golf unable to upset Argonaut

The Calaveras High School golf team knew it was going to have a tough match on Tuesday afternoon, as the Argonaut Mustangs are currently battling Bret Harte for first place in the Mother Lode League standings.

Calaveras was unable to upset one of the top teams in the league and took a 237-316 loss at Castle Oaks Golf Club in Ione.

Calaveras senior Dominic Boitano had one of his best rounds of the season by shooting a team-low 55; Mason Neelens shot a 59; Logan Peterson shot a 65; Oscar Leyva carded a 68; and junior Merrick Strange ended the afternoon with a 69.

The loss dropped Calaveras to 2-9 in the Mother Lode League standings.

