Calaveras explodes for 7 goals in shutout victory over Argonaut

In the first 40 minutes of the game, the Argonaut Mustangs could have charged the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team rent for pretty much living on Argonaut’s side of the field.
But for as much time as the Red Hawks were in Argonaut’s territory, only one goal was scored and that came after 38 minutes of play.
After scoring just one goal in the first half, Calaveras exploded for six goals in the final 40 minutes for a 7-0 victory over Argonaut on Thursday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. Calaveras scored as many goals in the win over Argonaut as it did in its previous six games combined.
And after playing three tough games to begin Mother Lode League play, getting to 2-2 in the standings with such a decisive victory was a welcomed change of pace for Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham.
“It is nice to have a game like this, but we didn’t want to take Argonaut for granted,” Leetham said. “Our pregame talk was that we are playing the best team in the league right now. It was nice to get some goals knocked in and to be able to breathe a little bit, but we still wanted to play good soccer and I think we did.”
The victory was also the eighth time that Calaveras didn’t allow an opponent to put the ball into the back of the night. The eight shutout victories that Calaveras has collected this year ties the most that the program has achieved since 2005. In the past 18 years, Calaveras has shut out opponents eight times only one other time and that came in the fall of 2009. One more shutout by Calaveras’ “Big Red Defense” would be the most in nearly 20 years.
With Calaveras’ defense once again keeping an opponent off the scoreboard, it was up to the offense to score a goal or two. The Red Hawks had a number of solid opportunities to put the ball into the back of the net in the opening 40 minutes, but only co-captain Alvin Marquez was able to take a shot that resulted in a goal. Marquez’ goal with an assist from co-captain Daniel Acevedo gave Calaveras a 1-0 lead with 2:00 to play in the opening half.
Even though Calaveras had taken a number of shots on goal and only had one score to its name, the Red Hawks weren’t frustrated with the slim 1-0 halftime lead.
“We kept a pretty cool head, and we just didn’t start playing our game until later,” Calaveras’ Jake Robinson said. “At halftime, we talked about the mentality going into the second half and we started kicking butt.”
Less than 60 seconds into the second half, Marquez recorded his second goal of the game and his third in the last two outings. Marquez scored on a breakaway to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead. Five minutes later, Diego Arias scored with an assist from senior Logan Gomes to put Calaveras ahead 3-0. Shortly after Arias put the ball into the back of the net, Calaveras freshman Aiden Hollenbach gave the Red Hawks a 4-0 lead with an assist from Acevedo.
With 24:31 to play, Calaveras senior co-captain Landon Harrington recorded his second goal of the year, and he was nowhere near the goal when the ball got past the Argonaut goalie. Harrington threw the ball into the box from the sideline and the ball hit an Argonaut defender and bounced into the goal and Harrington was awarded as the official scorer on the play.
Calaveras scored its sixth goal of the night with 17:17 to play when Robinson connected on an open shot. The final goal of the evening came off the foot of Brendon Newman with 12:10 to play.
When a game starts to get out of hand on the scoreboard, all that Leetham wants is for his players to remain healthy and not to engage in anything that could result in a red card, thus preventing them from playing in a future contest.
“That’s definitely a concern,” Leetham said. “I know we had starters who wanted to get back on the field after we let the subs play for some good minutes, but it’s just not worth it.”
The win puts Calaveras at 2-2 in the Mother Lode League standings. The Red Hawks will have two major clashes coming up with Sonora on Jan. 24 and Summerville on Jan. 26. Calaveras previously lost to Sonora 3-1 and fell to Summerville 2-0.