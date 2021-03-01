Sports delayed yet again in Mother Lode League

On the eve of the return of Mother Lode League athletics, yet another major blow was landed that will once again delay the start of sports.
On Monday morning, Mother Lode League commissioner Jerry Rucker posted on the league website, “As of March 1, 2021, all Mother Lode League inter-team competition has been temporarily postponed until further guidance.”
Rucker later wrote in an email, “Due to guidance from JPA (Joint Powers Authority), all Mother Lode League play will be suspended pending guidance from state and local public health on approval of Tri-County Proposal.”
According to state guidance, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, schools can only play schools that are in neighboring counties. But with that logic, Summerville and Sonora should be able to play schools from Madera County, which touches Fresno County. And Amador and Argonaut could play schools from El Dorado County, which borders Placer County, along with Nevada.
Should the Mother Lode League decide to go rogue and have schools from Tuolumne County (Summerville and Sonora) play schools from Amador County (Argonaut and Amador), the schools could possibly lose their insurance, which is provided by JPA to the local school districts.
League play was set to begin Tuesday, with Bret Harte girls’ golf set to host Summerville in Angels Camp, and Amador scheduled to host Argonaut. On Wednesday, the first league track meet was set up with Amador hosting Argonaut and Calaveras, while Bret Harte took on Summerville and Sonora at Frogtown.
Monday’s news came as a shock to Rucker, who believed that local health departments got the OK from the state level.
“I think everyone kind of thought it would go through because all the county health directors thought it would be OK, but the state hasn’t said anything or approved it yet,” Rucker told the Enterprise Monday afternoon.
Like Rucker, Bret Harte Superintendent Michael Chimente was also surprised by Monday’s news.
“I’m not sure what changed or what happened,” Chimente said. “It sounds like they are still awaiting guidance from the California Department of Public Health. Based on everything that we knew as of last week, we started to move forward and create a schedule and followed all the guidelines established. I’m not sure of what happened behind the scenes with it. Every time we do something with respect to sports or schools, we always check with public health first. They give us the guidance of what we can and cannot do. I’m not exactly sure of what precipitated this.”
The Mother Lode League will meet Tuesday morning to discuss the next steps moving forward.
“We are going to have a virtual meeting tomorrow morning,” Rucker said.” We don’t really know what’s going to come up. It may come up that you play what you can play.”
The Enterprise reached out to the California Department of Public Health Monday afternoon and has received no response as of this writing.