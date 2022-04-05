Calaveras has no problem knocking off Bret Harte on the diamond

Every Calaveras High School softball player who was in uniform was somehow involved with scoring a run. Every Calaveras player recorded an RBI and every player touched home.
In the first of three matchups against the Bret Harte Bullfrogs, Calaveras had too much firepower for the Bullfrogs to handle. Calaveras beat Bret Harte 22-0 Tuesday afternoon in Angels Camp.
“It was nice to get some opportunities for some girls to get in the stat books; that was a good thing,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said. “We swung the bats pretty well once we made the adjustments to the speed of the pitching and we hit a lot of balls hard later on.”
The win is Calaveras’ fourth league victory in a row and in those four games, the San Andreas squad has scored 69 runs. And in those four wins, Calaveras hasn’t allowed a run in two of them.
Calaveras began the afternoon by scoring three times in the top of the first and then added nine runs in the second, two in the third, seven in the fourth and one in the fifth. Calaveras recorded 20 hits, which included four doubles, two triples and one home run. Calaveras also drew six walks and had two batters reach after being hit by a pitch.
Calaveras Junior Macy Villegas went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored; junior Bailie Clark went 3 for 4 with two triples, a double, three RBIs, stole two bags and three runs scored; senior catcher Emily Johnson went 3 for 4, scored four runs, had a double and knocked in two; senior Camryn Harvey went 3 for 4 with two doubles, scored twice and had one RBI; Ila Belflower went 2 for 2 with an RBI and scored a run; sophomore Izzy Tapia went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and one run scored; junior Brooke Nordahl smacked her second home run of the season and also scored four times and had three RBIs; junior Laney Koepp scored three times and had two RBIs and two stolen bases; junior Madyson Bernasconi had two RBIs and scored once; and sophomore Paige Johnston walked twice, scored twice, stole one base and had one RBI.
Villegas picked up the win in the circle (5-3) and went three innings and gave up one hit and struck out two; Harvey pitched two innings of relief and allowed one hit.
As for the Bullfrogs, freshman Rylee Banks and senior Ally Stoy recorded the only two Bret Harte hits. Banks, Brayley Blodgett and Trinity Kekai-Acedo walked. Stoy took the loss in the circle, as the senior pitched the first two innings.
Calaveras and Bret Harte will meet again at 4 p.m. on Friday in San Andreas.