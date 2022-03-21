Chalk Talk: Mike Stange discusses the upcoming Bret Harte tennis season

Calaveras Enterprise sports editor Guy Dossi spoke with Bret Harte High School’s head tennis coach Mike Stange Monday during practice in Angels Camp. Stange is in his second year as head coach. The two spoke of the difference between this season and the short season in 2021, what it’s like not having to test for COVID-19 anymore and how his team will respond to playing a full season for the first time since 2019. Bret Harte will begin its season Tuesday against the Sonora Wildcats at Columbia College and then will host the Argonaut Mustangs at 3:30 p.m., Thursday in Angels Camp.
Guy Dossi: Well, Mike, it’s certainly different this year than it was last year in regard to actually being able to have weeks of practice before league matches actually begin. What’s the difference between this season and the short season you had last year as your first year as Bret Harte’s head coach?
Mike Stange: Last year didn’t involve much teaching of technique and strategy. We literally just had to get everybody just knowing how to score and play the game. It’s a very different year this year because we’ve got so much more of an opportunity to develop more strategy and in-depth teaching, which is really fun for me. I’m getting to know the kids a lot better as well. And I’m also getting more comfortable. It’s my second year and I kind of feel like I’m building a home and I know some of the kids from last year.
GD: Because you’ve had more time with your team this year, are you still starting with the basics, or are you hoping to pick up from where things left off last year?
MS: It’s definitely going back to the basics this year. Some of the stuff I wasn’t really able to cover. There are ways of teaching and diagramming the court and understanding positioning and I wasn’t able to teach some of those things last year. It was kind of just grab the ball and play and have a good time. Last year was really about just trying to get matches going and find some sense of normalcy. They just stopped the Covid testing requirement just this last week. It really does feel more like a normal season in that sense.
GD: You mentioned that there is no more Covid testing; does that make things easier knowing that you might not lose a player for a match or two and you can have the luxury of anticipating who should be playing for you every time you guys take the court?
MS: The testing and making sure I’m communicating with the kids and making sure they’re eligible was always kind of a stress and that’s gone. Other than that, we still have people get sick and go down with certain things. Putting a team together is always going to be a struggle. But yes, Covid is kind of falling out of the mind of urgency all the time and thinking about it all the time. I still try to be cautious, and we’ll be riding in buses, and we’ll just go with the flow of new rules. Just understanding the changes is one of the challenges.
GD: For all sports last year it was all about being grateful to just be back and playing. I’m not saying that all gratitude has left, but now with full seasons, players and coaches can focus more on winning and not just the good feelings about returning to athletic competition. Is that what’s going on with your squad this year? Is picking up wins more of an emphasis, rather than just being happy to be out and playing?
MS: Absolutely. We have some really strong girls and depth there that is going to give us a base for years to grow. The boys are definitely a challenge. We may have started the season with five and now we are down to three or four based on circumstances. It’s so much better to be able to set goals for not necessarily wins and losses, but improvement goals. We’ve been able to sit down individually with the players and look at last season and what they did and actually be able to measure up and have a goal for their team or what they want to be doing this year and what they want to get better at.
GD: You don’t have many male players, but one that is out there is senior Bennett Livanos, who will be your No. 1 boy’s player. What are your expectations for him this season?
MS: Bennett really is probably one of the top five players in the league. One of the things that I’m hoping he learns is to be more consistent with his performance. Last year he would have really good performances and then sometimes he would play the same player and have not as good of a showing. We are trying to even that out a little bit to where he is more consistent with his level of play. I think a lot of that he’s already shown. We had a preseason match, and he lost the first set and was down in the second set and he had the poise to come back and win in the tiebreaker. Normally, Bennett wouldn’t have done that. I think he has more confidence and now he can start thinking about the mental side of the game.
GD: And lastly, we talked about how this year will be the first year since 2019 that a full season of tennis is actually going to be played. Last year, it felt like the season started and then it was over in a blink of an eye. With that said, how concerned are you about your players being able to have the stamina to play a full season without hitting the wall?
MS: I’ve been concerned about that all season, which is why I’ve been pretty cautious about pushing them too hard in the beginning. I’ve definitely leveled up my coaching to get the kids in shape. The main thing is to be aware that they haven’t gone through these long seasons. But I think having done that, we’ve taken the proper steps to be prepared. They are going to be playing matches until 6:30 at night and sometimes seven o’clock at night and they are not used to that yet. We’ve started an hour and 45 minutes of practice and now we are doing two hours. We are doing more running and things like that to get them going. I think we have the proper program to be ready for the season. We really only have 10 matches and it’s going to be intense once we start. I think we’ll be physically ready for that. From the standpoint of still having a lot of young players and building our team, we’ll see what the instruction we’ve done over the last five weeks and how that has improved our chances to maybe get some wins this year.