Calaveras wins its 10th straight by knocking off Wildcats

At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team is that they won. And even on a night when they didn’t play up to the standard they have set for themselves, Calaveras remains undefeated in Mother Lode League play.
Calaveras (19-3, 5-0 MLL) beat the Sonora Wildcats 41-22 Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. The win is Calaveras’ 10th in a row and the San Andreas squad has not lost since falling to Clovis 39-38 on Dec. 18.
Calaveras was coming off an emotional week, which involved home victories over Argonaut and Bret Harte. After having to get mentally invested in both of those games, Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler feels that his team was unable to replicate the same motivation and intensity against the Wildcats.
“It was tough coming from Argonaut and Bret Harte to this game,” Baechler said. “We just kind of went through the motions tonight. We had a hard time finding energy tonight.”
Calaveras scored 10 points in the first quarter and senior Paytin Curran was responsible for six of them. Senior Madison Clark and junior Brooke Nordahl each made a basket in the opening eight minutes and Calaveras led 10-5. In the second quarter, Calaveras outscored Sonora 9-4 and got five points from senior Randi Adams and two points from junior Laney Koepp and junior Bailie Clark. Calaveras led 19-9 at halftime.
Calaveras’ offense picked up in the third quarter and it was led by the Clark sisters. Madison Clark scored eight points, while Bailie Clark scored the remaining six points. In the fourth quarter, Calaveras scored eight points and held the Wildcats to six.
Madison Clark scored a game-high 12 points; Bailie Clark scored eight points; Adams finished with seven points; Curran scored six points; Nordahl chipped in for five points; Koepp had two points; and junior Madyson Bernasconi scored one point in the win.
Calaveras will host the Summerville Bears at 6 p.m., Friday in San Andreas.