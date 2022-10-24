Dillashaw loses to Sterling in second-round TKO at UFC 280

TJ Dillawshaw’s bid to become a three-time UFC bantamweight champion did not have the result that the Angels Camp native hoped for. At UFC 280 on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Dillashaw lost via a second-round TKO to current champion Aljamain Sterling.
Dillashaw suffered a left shoulder injury during his training camp leading up to the fight and in the first round against Sterling, his shoulder became dislocated. After the opening round, his shoulder was able to be popped back into place, but in the second round, Dillashaw’s shoulder became re-injured, and he essentially had to fight with one arm.
Dillashaw did his best to fend off Sterling, but at 3:44 in the second round, the match was called and Dillashaw lost via TKO.
In an interview from the octagon following the match, Dillashaw was asked about his shoulder, and he replied, “Yeah, it popped out right away. I have to apologize to the weight class; I kind of held it up. I completely blew my shoulder out at the end of April when I started getting ready for this. I probably dislocated it a good 20 times throughout training camp. This has been by far the toughest training camp I’ve been through because of that, emotionally, you know.”
Dillashaw also said, “I told the ref in the back before we came out that most likely my shoulder is going to pop out and if it does, I’m going to get it back in and please do not stop it (the fight).”
During the press conference following UFC 280, UFC president Dana White was asked about Dillashaw’s shoulder injury and if he had any prior knowledge about it and White responded, “I had no idea; that’s a problem … How could the athletic commission know if he doesn’t tell us? You know what I mean? You’ve gotta tell us. He looked good and he was in great shape. It’s not like he came in out of shape, or he looked like he was injured or whatever. Yeah, that’s something that he should have told us.”
Dillashaw, 36, now has a professional record of 17-5.