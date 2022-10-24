Dillashaw loses to Sterling in second-round TKO at UFC 280
Eric Nguyen/Courtesy photo

TJ Dillawshaw’s bid to become a three-time UFC bantamweight champion did not have the result that the Angels Camp native hoped for. At UFC 280 on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Dillashaw lost via a second-round TKO to current champion Aljamain Sterling.

Dillashaw suffered a left shoulder injury during his training camp leading up to the fight and in the first round against Sterling, his shoulder became dislocated. After the opening round, his shoulder was able to be popped back into place, but in the second round, Dillashaw’s shoulder became re-injured, and he essentially had to fight with one arm.

