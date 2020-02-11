Bullfrogs drop back-to-back games

After beating Summerville Feb. 4 57-33, the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team dropped back-to-back games against Sonora and Argonaut. On Feb. 7, the Bullfrogs lost at home to the Wildcats 75-37 and then fell to Argonaut 60-35 Tuesday night in Jackson.
Against Sonora, junior Luka Miro led the Bullfrogs with nine points and had five rebounds, two assists and one steal; Kaden Palmer had eight points, three rebounds and one assist; sophomore Erik Trent scored seven points and had two assists; senior Jaden Bitner had four points and two rebounds; and Tanner Gerhart scored four points in defeat.
In Tuesday’s loss to Argonaut, Miro scored a team-high nine points and had two steals, two assists and two rebounds; Palmer had eight points, four rebounds and one assist; Kieran Rymple had five points and seven boards; Karol Okulski scored six points and had five rebounds; Caden Ding had four points; and Bitner had two points with seven rebounds.
Bret Harte (11-16, 2-7 MLL) will finish the season at 7:30 p.m., Friday against Calaveras in San Andreas.