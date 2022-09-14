Calaveras Jr. Football takes three out of four games against Amador

The Calaveras Jr. Football program made the trip from Calaveras County to Amador County to take on the Buffaloes on Sept. 10 and captured three wins in four games. Calaveras’ Jr. novice, junior varsity and varsity teams were victorious and stayed undefeated, while the novice team suffered its first loss of the year.
In the junior novice game, Calaveras beat Amador 18-0. Gregory Mills had 63 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Ethan Mossa had 74 yards rushing and one score and Levi Lim added 50 yards on the ground. Defensively, Landon Nunes had seven tackles with five of them for a loss and he also forced a fumble. Nash Cemenzid had three tackles and a fumble recovery. And Mills and Mossa each had three tackles in the win.
Calaveras’ novice team lost to Amador 26-6. Quarterback Riley Emerson had a rushing touchdown and Noah Dodge had multiple tackles in the loss.
The junior varsity team beat Amador 42-0. On the defensive side of the ball, Santino Patolo had a sack and forced a fumble and Bryson West had a fumble recovery. Matthew Timewell scored three touchdowns; David Devich had two touchdown passes; Austin Lock scored one touchdown; Gavin Emerson found the end zone once; Zaiden Orlandi had one touchdown and also recorded a sack; and Traxton Gobble recovered an onside kick and also scored in the lopsided victory.
And in the varsity contest, Calaveras won 22-6. Calaveras’ offensive line of Frankie Ratto, Nathan Vega, Cody Wilson, Caleb Robitaille and Patrick Rieger paved the way for the running backs all game. Owen Shahan rushed for 44 yards on nine carries with one touchdown; Colton Ray had one touchdown on nine carries for 44 yards; and Quincy Dyson totaled 73 yards on six totes. Landon Patrick had a 16-yard touchdown reception courtesy of quarterback Cohen Curran. Defensively, Ray had six tackles and two sacks; Shahan had three tackles and one sack; and Payden Long had two tackles and one interception.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.