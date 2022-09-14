 Skip to main content
Calaveras Jr. Football
Beating the Buffs

Calaveras Jr. Football takes three out of four games against Amador

  Updated
  • Comments
The Calaveras Jr. Football program made the trip from Calaveras County to Amador County to take on the Buffaloes on Sept. 10 and captured three wins in four games. Calaveras’ Jr. novice, junior varsity and varsity teams were victorious and stayed undefeated, while the novice team suffered its first loss of the year.

In the junior novice game, Calaveras beat Amador 18-0. Gregory Mills had 63 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Ethan Mossa had 74 yards rushing and one score and Levi Lim added 50 yards on the ground. Defensively, Landon Nunes had seven tackles with five of them for a loss and he also forced a fumble. Nash Cemenzid had three tackles and a fumble recovery. And Mills and Mossa each had three tackles in the win.

