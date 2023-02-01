Bullfrogs stand alone in second place with a 3-point victory over Wildcats

SONORA – There were three big factors as to why the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team lost to the Sonora Wildcats 42-26 when the two squads met for the first time on Jan. 17 in Angels Camp.
Firstly, Bret Harte was cold as ice from behind the arc. In the first meeting against the Wildcats, Bret Harte went just 1 for 20 from downtown. Secondly, the Bullfrogs did not pressure Sonora’s ball handlers and recorded just eight steals. And thirdly, Bret Harte did not protect the ball, as the home squad turned it over 18 times.
In the second meeting between the Bullfrogs and Wildcats, the three big factors as to why the Bullfrogs won came down to outside shooting, defensive pressure and limiting turnovers. Bret Harte drained 10 shots from 3-point land, stole the ball 12 times and only had five turnovers.
With sole possession of second place in the Mother Lode League on the line, Bret Harte overcame a six-point fourth quarter deficit to capture a 42-39 win over the Wildcats on Tuesday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora.
“Our first game against Sonora, we were like, ‘Oh yeah, we beat them last year and it’s going to be easy this year,’ and then it didn’t happen,” Bret Harte senior Ashlin Arias said. “So today, we knew we had to be on our game, and we couldn’t be off.”
Bret Harte entered the day with a one-game lead over the Wildcats in the Mother Lode League standings. A loss would have put Sonora and Bret Harte in a tie for the second spot with Sonora having won the season series. The Bret Harte players knew heading into the matchup that second place was up for grabs and head coach Jeff Eltringham could tell that his team was focused and ready to get revenge for the loss that took place in Angels Camp.
“I think the girls felt that this was a big game,” Eltringham said. “Looking at them, I could tell that this was a game that they wanted.”
Bret Harte led for much of the first quarter. Trailing 3-2 midway through the quarter, Bret Harte senior CJ DesBouillons hit the first of 10 3-point baskets of the night and after Sonora tied the game at 5-5, junior Chase Silva drained a shot from behind the arc. The opening quarter did not end the way Bret Harte wanted, as the Wildcats hit back-to-back 3-point baskets and led 14-8.
A major change in the game took place in the second quarter, as Bret Harte implemented a full-court press. Bret Harte’s constant pressure on Sonora limited the Wildcats to only two points in the second quarter. Eltringham had held off on using the press throughout the season for as long as he could, but in a big matchup with Sonora, he felt that this was a good time to bust it out.
“We tried to hold it off as long as we could,” Eltringham said. “We did it earlier in the year and a couple of times it wasn’t that great, and they maybe weren’t understanding it. Now they are really starting to get it and are even able to switch to a 1-2-2 look and they did that really well. Seeing it in a big game like this was really impressive.”
With Bret Harte’s defensive pressure holding Sonora to only two points, the Bullfrogs responded with nine points. Senior Kadyn Rolleri, freshman Maddie Kane and Silva all made a shot from 3-point land and at halftime, Bret Harte led 17-16.
The Wildcats began the second half on a 12-3 run, with Bret Harte’s only bucket coming from downtown from Arias. With 4:44 to play in the third quarter, Sonora led 28-20.
Trailing by eight, Bret Harte cut into Sonora’s lead with a basket in the paint off the glass from Rolleri and another 3-point basket from Arias. The Bullfrogs made two more baskets in the quarter, and both were 3-pointers from Arias and Kane respectively. Heading into the fourth quarter, Bret Harte trailed 35-31.
Sonora scored the first points of the final quarter with 6:36 to play to go up by six. With momentum not on Bret Harte’s side, Arias tried to stay as positive as she could while out on the floor.
“On defense I kept saying out loud, ‘We’ve got this. Stay in the game girls,’” Arias said. “We just needed to keep our heads in the game and once we got closer to them, we started to get more confidence that we were going to get it done.”
Down by six, Bret Harte once again applied its press and right away got two points with a steal and layup from Rolleri. A few seconds later, Silva recorded a steal and made a perfect pass to Fox to cut the deficit to 37-35. Sonora scored with 4:08 to play and that turned out to be the final basket the Wildcats got all night.
Bret Harte’s strong defense kept Sonora off the board in the final four minutes, which allowed the offense the ability to eventually take the lead. Thanks to a strong press, Bret Harte limited the Wildcats to only four points in the fourth quarter.
“In my opinion, our press was phenomenal,” Fox said. “We had not really run it competitively at all this year. We did it a little against Summerville, but tonight Jeff (Eltringham) was like, ‘I’m trusting you guys to just do what you know.’ Every single girl on our team contributed tonight and that press won it for us.”
Trailing by four, Fox cut the deficit in half following a rebound. With 1:38 to play, Arias once again came up clutch by draining her fourth 3-point basket of the night to put the Bullfrogs up by one. Fox added two more points with under a minute to play to give Bret Harte a three-point lead.
Sonora had multiple chances to tie the game with only seconds to play, but Bret Harte’s defense did not allow any open shots and the Bullfrogs left Sonora with the three-point victory.
“I don’t know if what happened was a miracle or just that we played our hearts out; I don’t know,” Fox said. “But it was a great win tonight.”
After making just one of 20 shots from 3-point land in the first meeting, Bret Harte’s 10 for 30 on Tuesday night was exactly what Eltringham knew they were capable of doing.
“We are starting to make decisions and make plays and are starting to make those big shots,” Eltringham said. “I gave them the freedom to shoot from out there this year and to just let it fly. I know how important those threes are and to see it come through in the second half really boosted our team. Now we have a lot more girls who are not only shooting them but making them.”
Fox had another outstanding all-around game with six points, 15 rebounds, five steals, six assists and one block; Arias scored all of her team-high 12 points from 3-point land and also had five rebounds and two steals; Silva had eight points, seven rebounds and two steals; DesBouillons had three points, one rebound and one assist; Rolleri finished with seven points, six boards, two steals and two assists; Kane had six points, one steal and one assist; and junior Makenna Tutthill pulled down two rebounds.
Bret Harte (18-5, 6-2 MLL) will try to hand the Calaveras Red Hawks their first Mother Lode League loss of the year (21-5, 8-0 MLL) when the top two teams in the league collide at 6 p.m. on Friday at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.