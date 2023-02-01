Bullfrogs stand alone in second place with a 3-point victory over Wildcats
Bret Harte girls' basketball beat Sonora 42-39 on Tuesday night in Sonora. 

SONORA – There were three big factors as to why the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team lost to the Sonora Wildcats 42-26 when the two squads met for the first time on Jan. 17 in Angels Camp.

Firstly, Bret Harte was cold as ice from behind the arc. In the first meeting against the Wildcats, Bret Harte went just 1 for 20 from downtown. Secondly, the Bullfrogs did not pressure Sonora’s ball handlers and recorded just eight steals. And thirdly, Bret Harte did not protect the ball, as the home squad turned it over 18 times.

Bret Harte's Aariah Fox had six points, 15 rebounds, five steals, six assists and one block in the win over Sonora. 
Freshman Maddie Kane scored six points against Sonora. 
Bret Harte's Kadyn Rolleri helped limit Sonora to only four points in the fourth quarter. 
Bret Harte senior Ashlin Arias scored a team-high 12 points. 
Bret Harte freshman Maddie Kane made two shots from 3-point range. 
Calaveras junior Chase Silva had eight points, seven rebounds and two steals against Sonora. 
Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri had seven points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists in the win over Sonora. 
