Senior golfers wish their play was as sweet as Easter candy

An interesting game of bogey points took place the day after Easter on April 18 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. Some of the play was egg-cellent, while some turned players into basket cases. Complaints were raised about putts that came within a hare of going in. Winners were quite hoppy at the end of the day, as they were surrounded by our groupies wearing Easter bonnets. Hoppily, all senior players were rewarded with a bonus for being supporting members.
In the White Tee Flight, jolly Roger Ladd showed he could put two great nines together, as he garnered more points than anyone in the field with 43. Newbie Raul Berdiago added to his popularity by taking second-place money. Louis Luna lit up another cigar as he claimed third, as well as taking first on closest-to-the-hole on No. 13. Continually improving Jon Puckett used the positive vibes from his playing partners to scoop up fourth-place moolah. Recently returned Jim Turrentine was able to tie club champ Al Liberato for fifth.
In the Gold Tee Flight, retired concrete truck driver Ron Huckaby cemented his reputation with a solid first-place finish. Cliff Howard quietly slipped past brave Mike Pisano, as he took second. Gary Stockeland reluctantly settled for fourth. Ray Delarosa and Dave Moyles split fifth-place money, which enabled them to buy almost a half-gallon of gas.
In the Red Tee Flight, former red tee champ Earl Watkins resurrected a dormant game and easily took first over Roger La Fleur. Current gold tee champ Harry Kious continued his love affair with the red tees, as he tied frequent winner Larry Smith for third. Crown prince Carlos Lourenco pleased his subjects with his fifth-place finish. David Bockman and Tournament Director Jon Foucrault vied for sixth.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest from the whites on No. 8, Turrentine silenced former acoustics installer David Dean for the top spot. From the golds, AD Hawkins had the shot-of-the-day (5 feet, 2 inches) as he bested Huckaby. From the reds, retired contractor Jack Cox put out former fire captain Steve Weyrauch’s hot shot to land in first.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 13 from the whites, retired big construction equipment operators Luna and Matt Theodore steam-rolled the opposition with Matt claiming second. From the red tees, things got quite interesting as the tees were moved 30 yards back in alignment with the golds. Conspiracy theorists think they know the culprit, but no one is talking. As a result, the crown prince was the only one to hit the green and thus, was able to win big money and add more jewels to his already top-heavy crown.