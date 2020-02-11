Calaveras dominates Summerville on senior night

The Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team enjoyed senior night with a 62-44 win over the Summerville Bears Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. Before the game, senior players Muriel Strange, Frankie Pekarek, Gabriella Malamed, Avery Cooper and Skyler Cooper were honored for their years of dedication to the Calaveras program.
“Avery (Cooper) has been doing stats for us all season and we suited her up for today's game to give the five seniors a chance to play together one last time,” Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed said. “All five girls started playing in CUSD programs in fifth grade and have played together since seventh grade. It was really cool to see them out there together one last time.”
Calaveras jumped out to an 18-8 lead and extended that to 32-19 by halftime. Calaveras outscored the Bears 20-11 in the third quarter and held on for an 18-point win.
Freshman Bailie Clark scored a team-high 14 points and had three assists, two rebounds and one steal; Gabriella Malamed had 10 points, three assists, two rebounds and four steals; Strange had nine rebounds, eight points, one steal and one block; freshman Brooke Nordahl scored seven points; sophomore Madison Clark had six points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals; Kaylee Dickey had four points and three boards; Vanessa Baysinger pulled down six rebounds and had three points with one block; Pekarek had four points; Avery Cooper had three points; and Skyler Cooper had three points, two steals, two assists and one rebound.
“The crowd was awesome, we had great fan support and it made for a fun night and good moments to remember,” Malamed said.
Calaveras (17-8, 7-2 MLL) will finish its regular season at 6 p.m., Friday against Bret Harte in San Andreas.