Track and field athletes shine at Bret Harte Invitational; Bullfrog boys, girls take first

Bret Harte High School’s Dorroh Field was the site for the annual Hal Clements/Bret Harte Invitational, which took place April 23 in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte, along with Calaveras, Amador, Argonaut, Big Valley Christian, Galt, Hughson, Johansen, Lathrop, Mariposa, Western Sierra, Union Mine, Summerville, Sonora, Firebaugh, Escalon, Ceres and Casa Roble all competed.
Bret Harte took first in both the boys and girls division. In the boys’ division, Bret Harte placed first (125), while Sonora placed second (68), and Argonaut and Calaveras each tied for third with 62 points. As for the girls, Bret Harte placed first with a score of 160, while Amador and Calaveras tied for second (61) and Sonora placed fourth (58).
Bret Harte combined for 14 first-place finishes, 11 second-place finishes, three third-place finishes and set 18 new personal records. Calaveras combined for three first-place finishes, seven second-place finishes, four third-place finishes and 21 new personal records.
Boys
Bret Harte had six first-place finishes, five second-place finishes, one third-place finish and 10 new personal records, while Calaveras had two first-place finishes, four second-place finishes, one third-place finish and 14 new personal records.
In the 100-meter race, Bret Harte senior Rowan Gouveia placed first with a new personal-record time of 11.10; Bret Harte’s Nathan Reeves placed sixth (11.75); Calaveras’ Garrett Randolph placed 10th (12.21); Calaveras’ Tyler Davidson placed 11th (12.24); and Calaveras’ James Miller placed 19th (13.28).
In the 400-meter race, Bret Harte junior Winter Whittle placed second (53.85); Calaveras’ Ethan Lynn placed seventh (56.91); and Bret Harte’s Kyle Whitsitt placed 18th (1:02.85). Whittle placed first in the 800-meter race (2:07.56) ahead of Calaveras senior Garrett Hesser (2:13.16). Hesser took first in the 1,600-meter race (4:44.23), while Bret Harte’s Jordan Smith placed fourth (4:58.83); and the Calaveras duo of Cody Rouse-Thorneh and Logan Gomes placed sixth and seventh respectively with times of 4:59.07 and 5:00.85. Both times were personal bests.
Calaveras’ Rouse-Thorneh placed first in the 3,200-meter run with a person-best time of 10:53.66; Bret Harte’s Smith placed second (10:55.18); Bret Harte freshman Riley Robertson placed fourth (11:07.76); and Calaveras’ Zackory Zablosky finished sixth (11:41.39). Bret Harte senior Gabriel Oliver placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (18.86).
Bret Harte’s 4x400-meter relay team of Alex Mejia, Reeves, Whittle and Gouveia placed first (3:44.37), while Calaveras’ Gomes, Ethan Lynn, Colton Munniks and Hesser placed second (3:58.04). In the shot put, Calaveras senior Antonio Roldan placed third (41 feet, 11.5 inches); and Calaveras’ Israel Moreno came in eighth (34 feet, 11.5 inches). Roldan came in second in the discus (122 feet, 10 inches) and Bret Harte senior Avery Strauch placed fifth (104 feet, 4 inches).
Bret Harte junior Bradley Hall placed first in the high jump (6 feet, 4 inches) and senior Logan Jodie placed second (6 feet, 2 inches). Both set new personal records. In the pole vault, Jodie set a new personal record by clearing 14 feet, while junior Bullfrog Cooper Oliver also set a personal record by clearing 14 feet.
Calaveras’ Ethan Lynn set a personal record in the long jump with his second-place score of 20 feet, 4 inches and Cooper Oliver had a fourth-place jump of 19 feet, 6 inches, which was also a personal record. And in the triple jump, Bret Harte’s Hall placed first (41 feet, 1 inch), followed by Jodie (40 feet, 6 inches) and Strauch (38 feet, 7.5 inches).
Girls
Bret Harte had eight first-place finishes, six second-place finishes, two third-place finishes and eight new personal records, while Calaveras had one first-place finish, three second-place finishes, three third-place finishes and seven new personal records.
Bret Harte junior Morgan Greene placed third in the 100-meter race (13.00); Calaveras’ Cassie Black placed fifth (13.57); Calaveras’ Katelyn Black placed seventh (13.84); Calaveras’ Lexy Beadles placed ninth (13.94); and Bret Harte’s Emily O’Flinn placed 14th (14.49). Calaveras’ Katelyn Black took third in the 200-meter race (28.42), while Bret Harte’s Makaylah Nickell placed seventh in 29.96.
Bret Harte senior Anika Jodie placed first in the 400-meter race (1:05.29), followed by sophomore Bullfrog Taylee McDaniel in second (1:07.53) and Nickell in fourth (1:11.23). McDaniel later placed fourth in the 800-meter race (2:46.63) and Calaveras junior Grace Damin placed fifth (2:46.90). Bret Harte sophomore Addy Heermance placed fourth in the 1,600-meter race with her time of 6:01.18 and then took first in the 3,200-meter race (12.57.76).
Bret Harte’s Megan Johnson took first in the 100-meter hurdles (17.67); Bret Harte sophomore Aurora Lewis placed second (18.00); Calaveras’ Sage Miller took fourth (18.65); and Calaveras junior Maddie Simpson placed sixth (20.47). Jodie placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (50.15), followed by Lewis (52.15) and Calaveras’ Miller (52.98).
Bret Harte’s 4x100-meter relay team of Burgen Melton, Aariah Fox, Johnson and Green placed first in 51.54, while Calaveras’ Cassie Black, Beadles, Sage Miller and Katelyn Black took second (53.54). Bret Harte’s Melton, Johnson, Fox and Jodie finished first in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:35.29 and Calaveras’ Damin, Simpson, Bridgette Boriolo and Miller placed second (4:44.57).
Calaveras senior Paytin Curran placed third in the shot put with a personal record of 28 feet, 9 inches. And in the discus, Curran also set a new personal record with her throw of 69 feet. Bret Harte junior CJ DesBouillons also set a personal record with her throw of 68 feet, 6 inches.
Calaveras’ Simpson and Bret Harte’s Lewis tied for first in the high jump by clearing 4 feet, 6 inches. In the pole vault, Bret Harte senior Noelle Jeffries took first (8 feet, 6 inches); Calaveras’ Beadles placed second (8 feet); Bret Harte’s Jodie set a personal record with her third-place vault of 8 feet; and Bret Harte senior Bethany Close also cleared eight feet.
Bret Harte junior Aariah Fox placed second in the long jump by measuring 17 feet 8.75 inches, which was a personal best. Fox set a personal record in the triple jump with (36 feet, 5.25 inches) and Lewis came in second (30 feet, 7.50 inches).