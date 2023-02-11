As the No. 2 seed in D4, Calaveras will play at home in the playoffs until the section championship game

If the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team wants to make back-to-back trips to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, it will once again be done without leaving the comfort of Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
The Red Hawks got the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs which guarantees home court advantage for the first three games of the postseason.
How big of a deal is it that Calaveras will play all of its playoff games on its home hardwood? Well, since the 2019-20 season, the Red Hawks are 33-1 at Mike Flock Gym and that one loss came last year in the third round of the state playoffs.
“Playing at home in the playoffs is a big advantage and we really need to take advantage of it,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “We have played our best basketball of the season at home this year.”
The Red Hawks will need to wait until Feb. 13 to find out who they will take on in their first game. Calaveras will host the winner of No. 15 Dixon vs. No. 18 Highlands.
Dixon, who beat Calaveras last year in the section championship game, finished the season 14-12 and 8-4 in the Golden Empire League. Highlands placed first in the Sierra Delta League (9-1) and had an overall record of 14-8.
Should Calaveras be victorious over either Dixon or Highlands, next up would be either No. 7 Capital Christian or No. 10 Escalon. And if Calaveras reaches the semifinal game, there is a possibility that the Red Hawks could battle Mother Lode League foe Sonora for a trip to the section championship game on the line. Sonora enters the playoffs as the No. 11 seed and will take on No. 6 Liberty Ranch in the opening round.
No. 1 Colfax will take on the winner of No. 17 Ben Holt vs. No. 17 Gustine; No. 8 Orestimba will host No. 9 Argonaut; No. 5 Hughson takes on No. 12 Sutter; No. 4 Marysville will host No. 13 Ripon; and No. 3 Riverbank takes on No. 14 Waterford.
Calaveras has played three of the teams in the D4 brackets this year and has gone undefeated in all of those games. The Red Hawks beat Liberty Ranch 56-37 and then knocked off both Argonaut and Sonora twice in Mother Lode League play.
All playoff games begin at 7 p.m. The section championship game is set for 2 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.