As the No. 2 seed in D4, Calaveras will play at home in the playoffs until the section championship game
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise file photo

If the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team wants to make back-to-back trips to Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, it will once again be done without leaving the comfort of Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.

The Red Hawks got the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs which guarantees home court advantage for the first three games of the postseason.

