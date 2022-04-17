Bullfrogs hold on to beat Sonora 4-3 and take the season series vs. Wildcats

Erik Trent didn’t allow himself to think about what happened to him three days earlier when he faced the Sonora Wildcats in Sonora. With Trent on the mound, the Wildcats scored an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth to beat Bret Harte 4-3 on April 12.
On April 15, Trent was once again on the mound, this time in the top of the seventh with the Bullfrogs holding onto a slim 4-3 lead over Sonora in Angels Camp. However, the pressure was still on Trent, as a Wildcat stood at third, just 90-feet away from tying the game.
One wild pitch, a Bret Harte error, or a Sonora hit would tie the game. Trent wasn’t about to suffer another heartbreaking moment two times in the same week.
“I just did all I could to not let it happen again,” Trent said. “I trusted my guys behind me. I knew that I was going to do my job and I told them the whole inning, ‘Do your jobs, do your jobs. Play for me and I’ll play for you guys.’ I was working my heart out there for them and I expected the same thing from them, and they gave it to me.”
With two outs and the tying run at third, Trent ended the game on a strikeout to give Bret Harte the 4-3 win, which also snapped a four-game losing streak.
For the two games against the Wildcats, Bret Harte High School was on its spring break. Head coach Josh Bailey knows that teenagers are very different when on a break from school and he didn’t want that to be a factor in the rematch with Sonora.
“I definitely told the boys this week that I don’t want to feel like there’s jet lag from spring break,” Bailey said. “We might have come out a little lackadaisical in the sense that we weren’t aware of the implications that the game has for us or the effort that was needed—at first—to take a win from Sonora.”
Sonora struck first off of Bret Harte freshman pitcher Jack Trent. The Wildcats scored in the top of the second and third to go ahead 2-0. The Bullfrogs were unable to put any runs on the board in the first three innings.
Bret Harte’s luck changed in the bottom of the fourth. Erik Trent got the inning started with a single and promptly stole second. Senior catcher Kenny Scott walked and he and Trent both advanced 90-feet on a passed ball, which put runners at second and third with no outs. Following a strikeout, senior Noah Adams and Jack Trent each had back-to-back singles, which drove in two runs and tied the game at 2-2.
After 4.1 innings on the hill, Jack Trent was replaced by his older brother. And once Erik Trent took the mound, Sonora’s offense was shut down. Bailey could feel from the Bret Harte dugout that the momentum started to shift when Erik Trent began pitching.
“When they (Sonora) saw Erik on the mound, they understood that they had a huge task in front of them and Erik absolutely delivered today when his number was called,” Bailey said.
Sonora scored in the top of the fifth on a wild pitch to go ahead 3-2. In the bottom of the frame, Bret Harte again scored twice, which included a clutch sacrifice fly off the bat of junior Carston Weidmann.
“Once Jack (Trent) was on third, I immediately challenged Carston,” Bailey said. “I told him, ‘I need Jack in right now. I need a ball to the outfield that will score him.’ I think there was a change in his demeanor at the plate where he really dug into the sand and gave us a quality at-bat that the team needed right in that moment, and he delivered.”
Erik Trent held Sonora scoreless in the sixth and seventh and Bret Harte captured Mother Lode League win No. 4. The win also gives the Bullfrogs a series victory over the Wildcats, with Bret Harte winning two of the three head-to-head matchups. All three games were decided by one run.
“It gives us a little bit of momentum,” Erik Trent said. “We came off a couple of games that we felt we shouldn’t have lost. Getting this win helps project us into the next couple of games.”
Jack Trent went 2 for 3 with two RBIs; Noah Adams went 2 for 3 with a stolen base, two runs scored and one RBI; Weidmann had an RBI; Erik Trent went 2 for 3 with a double, stole two bags and scored a run; and Scott walked twice and stole one base.
On the hill, Jack Trent went 4.1 innings and gave up three hits, three runs, one earned, with four walks and seven strikeouts. Erik Trent pitched 2.2 innings of relief to pick up the win. He didn’t allow any hits or runs while walking two and striking out five.
“We were on an 0-4 skid going into today and we were playing in close games, but just not coming out on the winning side of them,” Bailey said. “The team really needed this today in regard to confidence going into the rest of the season. At this point, they know and understand the implications of the days where things might be tough, but you’ve got to have those wins. A day like today is something that we can look back later on down the road, however long that road may be, and be thankful and have gratitude for our effort today and how it pays out for us in that first week of May.”
In the April 12th road loss to Sonora, Bret Harte scored in the top of the first, but the Wildcats responded with two in the second. The Bullfrogs plated a runner in the fourth and fifth and Sonora tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth. Sonora won in the bottom of the eighth on an error to beat the Bullfrogs 4-3. Bret Harte had seven errors in the loss.
Adams went 2 for 3 and scored a run; Erik Trent went 2 for 3 with a double, stole two bases and scored a run; Scott went 1 for 3, scored a run, stole a base and had an RBI on a sacrifice fly; senior Austin Broglio went 1 for 4 with an RBI; while Weidmann and Jack Trent each went 1 for 3.
Sophomore Walker Maurer started for Bret Harte, and he went five innings and allowed three hits, three runs, two earned, with two walks and three strikeouts. Erik Trent took the loss while going 2.2 innings and allowing no hits, one unearned run with one walk and five strikeouts.