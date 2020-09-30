Golf: a nice walk ruined by a little white ball

Golf, a game in which you yell, “FORE,” shoot six, and write down a five, was in full view Monday as La Contenta seniors competed for most bogey points. Winners were ecstatic, while the losers sought therapy from retired school psychologist Al Liberato. He diagnosed their condition as a variant of bipolar disorder. Regarding their game, he declared that half the time they’re angry and the other half merely irritated. He is holding weekly group therapy sessions for the afflicted.
In the White Tee Flight, Scott Armstrong returned from a few weeks hiatus to post the most points of anyone in the tournament at 41. He played a sound 84-round, which would have been much better if several of his putts hadn’t looked right into the hole and said, “I don’t think so.” He was followed by a second-place tie between Larry Parenti and Gabe Karam.
Liberato sneaked into fourth, followed by club champion Roger Ladd, who tied Louis Luna for fifth. Luna sent his winnings to a special account in the Cayman Islands. In the closest-to-the-hole competition on No. 8, Red Armstrong was first and Parenti second. On hole No. 13 Liberato yelled, “Roger who?” as he aced out Ladd for first.
In the Gold Tee Flight, Ken Polk and Bill Gylling continued their good play as they placed one and two. Dave Bockman challenged Gylling as he tied him for second. Gary Stockeland and Rahis Hemmes tied for fourth. It was learned that Mike Pisano, who was mistakenly identified last week as shooting the best round of his life at one over-par, actually had a one-under round earlier in his illustrious career. In the closest-to-the-hole event on No. 8, Stockeland beat out Dave Moyles for first. Polk zapped Pisano on No. 13 to take the top prize.
From the Red Tees, Roger La Fleur had a sparkling day as he soundly won first in addition to taking closest on holes No. 8 and No. 13. A big payday for him. Larry Rupley used a new club, a “tree wood,” to keep him on the fairway, as he tied red tee champ Earl Watkins and Rich Spence for second. Jon Foucrault claimed fifth place. Everimproving Steve Weyrauch managed to tie Carlos Lourenco for sixth. George Dillon’s game was so bad that he asked the tournament director to substitute a card-in in lieu of his score. The stare his request received was interpreted as a “no.” In the closest-to-the-hole contest, Spence took second on No. 8 and Watkins on No. 13.