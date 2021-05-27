Calaveras gets handed first loss in final contest against Argonaut

There are a number of reasons why playing the Argonaut Mustangs in their home gym is difficult and once again, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team experienced just how difficult that can be.
In the final game of the season, Calaveras was unable to finish the year with an unblemished record, as the team from San Andreas lost to the squad from Jackson 67-44.
Fouls turned out to be a major factor in the outcome and ended up costing Calaveras. Bailie and Madison Clark, along with Randi Adams were in foul trouble most of the game and both Madison Clark and Adams fouled out.
“It was one of the most one-sided officiated games I’ve ever been a part of; an embarrassing display,” Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed said. “It tends to happen a lot over there, but never ceases to amaze me.”
In the opening eight minutes, Calaveras seemed to have all the momentum and outscored Argonaut 16-5. But in the second quarter, with fouls becoming an issue, the Mustangs were able to gallop back into the game by outscoring Calaveras 23-12. At halftime, the contest was all tied up at 28-28.
“We got off to a great start and then in the second quarter, things started to turn as the fouls mounted up,” Malamed said. “It became less of a basketball game and more of just a scrum and that played into their favor.”
In the third quarter, Calaveras was only able to score six points, which came from Madison Clark, Lolo Wyllie and Adams. Trailing Argonaut 37-34 to begin the fourth quarter, Calaveras’ foul trouble again played a factor and the Mustangs ran away with the game by scoring 30 points, while Calaveras could only respond with 10.
“You always expect some form of nonsense when you play in Jackson and we talked before the game about not letting whatever happens take us out of our game,” Malamed said. “But unfortunately, we didn’t do a good enough job as a team of responding to the adversity and executing the way we wanted to. So, that’s a big takeaway for us from this abbreviated season.”
In her final game at Calaveras, Wyllie led her team with 14 points, had three rebounds and had one steal; sophomore Brooke Nordahl scored 12 points, had eight rebounds and four steals; Madison Clark scored five, had two rebounds, one assist and one steal; senior Vanessa Baysinger had four points, three rebounds and three steals; Adams had four points, four rebounds and two steals; Bailie Clark had four points, three boards, three assists and one steal; and Sierra Lowry pulled down 10 rebounds and had three steals.
Calaveras finished the season 5-1 with wins over Sonora, Bret Harte, Argonaut and Modesto Christian.
“When things are hopefully back to normal and there is a real season next year, this is a team that can compete for championships at the league and section levels, so learning from an experience like this, specifically learning to be mentally stronger when things stack up against you, is a key step for this group,” Malamed said.