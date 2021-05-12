Hardwood clash: Calaveras defends home court against Bullfrogs

There weren’t a lot of people inside of Calaveras High School’s Mike Flock Gym. There was no student cheering section. The sun was shining through the windows. And yes, it’s May.
The feeling just wasn’t the same as it typically is when Bret Harte and Calaveras clash on the hardwood. But once the tip-off took place, all that mattered were the 10 players on the court. And in the first basketball meeting between the two rival schools in 15 months, it was Calaveras who defended its home floor and knocked off the visiting Bullfrogs 59-48 Wednesday evening in San Andreas.
Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton is no stranger to how big the games are between his squad and Bret Harte and admits that something didn’t feel quite right Wednesday evening.
“I’m not going to lie, it doesn’t feel the same,” Clifton said. “It’s different and everybody knows it. But for the most part, I think these kids are just happy to be playing and they are excited in general, whether it’s (against) Bret Harte or anybody else.”
While there wasn’t the usual rowdy crowd, there was nothing more that Bret Harte senior Caden Ding wanted to do than hand the rival school a loss on their home court in his final game in San Andreas.
“It doesn’t matter how big the crowd is, Calaveras has always been our rivals and we are always going to play our hardest against them,” Ding said.
Calaveras began the night by jumping out to a 12-5 lead with baskets from Cam Baechler, Travis Byrd, Hunter Peterson and AJ Cardon. Trailing by six with under four minutes to play in the opening quarter, Bret Harte went on a 7-0 run, which started with a 3-point basket from sophomore Griffin MacDonald and was followed by a field goal from senior Jesus Cruz and a shot off the glass by senior Kieran Rymple.
After the opening eight minutes, Bret Harte had a slim 12-11 lead.
Whatever good feelings the Bullfrogs had after the first quarter were quickly lost. Calaveras came out shooting and didn’t miss in the second quarter. Sophomore Jay Clifton drained back-to-back shots from downtown and sophomore Elijah Malamed did the same, making two 3-point baskets to push Calaveras’ run to 12-0.
“We are confident taking those shots, but the difference was we were moving the ball better and ran our offense better,” Kraig Clifton said. “But on top of that, our defense picked it up and that’s really what changed the pace.”
MacDonald hit a 3-point basket for Bret Harte’s first points in the second quarter, which came with five minutes to play in the half. After the MacDonald trey, Calaveras scored eight unanswered and then ended the quarter by outscoring the Bullfrogs 9-1 and led 39-16 at the midway point. Calaveras outscored Bret Harte 28-4 in the second quarter.
“Obviously, the second quarter was the difference,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “I think we thought that it was in the bag after winning the first quarter and that we could just go out and go through the motions. We forgot about competing. We had to have a talk at halftime and talk about competing again and what it means to compete 100% all the time. Not just in a game, but also in practice.”
Trailing Calaveras by 23, the Bullfrogs had plenty of ground to make up and got off to a good start in the third quarter with a basket from senior Luka Miro and another 3 pointer from MacDonald. Bret Harte not only stuck with Calaveras in the third quarter, but ended up outscoring the home team 14-9. But the deficit created in the second quarter continued to hurt the Bullfrogs, who trailed Calaveras 48-30 heading into the final eight minutes. Nevertheless, Barnett was happy to see the difference in play between the second and third quarter.
“We weren’t afraid to have the ball,” Barnett said. “In the second quarter, it looked like some of the guys who subbed in didn’t necessarily want the ball. We got back to what we did in the first quarter after halftime. They have to trust that we (as coaches) know what we are talking about.”
Jay Clifton scored nine of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, which helped push Calaveras’ lead to 59-38 with 3:25 to play. Bret Harte continued to battle and ended the game on a 10-0 run with baskets from MacDonald, Miro and Jonah Melton Cato.
MacDonald led Bret Harte with 15 points; sophomore Jaden Stritenberger scored 13; Miro had 10; Ding and freshman Jacob Archer each scored three; while Rymple, Melton Cato and Cruz each scored two points in the loss.
Like many schools, Bret Harte is trying to juggle having multiple athletes compete in multiple sports. Barnett shares many of his players with the basketball and golf team, which has slowed down the building up of team chemistry. So, how long does Barnett think it will be before the chemistry is there?
“When we find the chemistry, I’ll let you know how long it took,” Barnett said. “We are just trying to increase our level of understanding the program. I don’t know how long it’s going to take, but there’s times when you see it and times when you don’t. Hopefully, we’ll see it soon.”
Calaveras was led by Clifton with 24 points; Malamed scored 11; Cardon scored 10; Baechler and Peterson each scored three; while Conner Arnold, KJ Gonzales and Byrd each scored two points.
The 2021 season may be a difficult one for Calaveras. Not because of any lack of success, rather, the constant thought of what might have been. In 2020, Calaveras was one win away from reaching the section championship game and also collected a state playoff victory. The goals of winning the Mother Lode League and possibly reaching the section championship game were not out of the question had 2021 been a normal season.
Yet, with all of that not an option in 2021, all Calaveras has to play for, much like every other team, is pride. But even though no titles or championships are on the line, Clifton isn’t going to coach his team any differently and he expects his players to play the same way.
“We are attacking it like every other year and there are absolutely no excuses,” Clifton said. “I know the season is shortened, but my expectations are the same as any other team. It’s a challenge and I know that, but we don’t know how to do it any other way.”
Before taking on Bret Harte, Calaveras already played two games. On May 5, Calaveras lost to Central Catholic 56-34 and then beat Golden Valley 70-56 May 8. Against Central Catholic, Clifton scored 13 points and had eight rebounds; Arnold scored eight points; Peterson had five points and three assists; and sophomore Braeden Orlandi pulled down six rebounds. And against Golden Valley, Clifton scored a team-high 20 points; Cardon had 18 points and five assists; Arnold had 18 points and four steals; and Orlandi had five steals.
As for the Bullfrogs, they started their season with a 50-38 road win May 8 over Amador. Ding scored six points; Miro had 13; Stritenberger scored 12; MacDonald added 13; Cruz scored four; and Bradey Tutthill scored two.
Bret Harte will host Sonora at 12 p.m., Saturday in Angels Camp, while Calaveras will take on Amador in Sutter Creek.