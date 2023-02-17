Calaveras National Little League seeks umpires

The Calaveras National Little League has a need for umpires for the upcoming youth baseball season. Calaveras National Little League covers San Andreas, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat, West Point and Mokelumne Hill and the majority of games are played in San Andreas.
Umpires are needed behind the plate and also on the field. There is no cap on how many umpires can sign up. Umpires will be involved in all divisions where the players pitch to one another, which includes minors, majors and juniors.
“We’ve got by in the past with two umpires, but it would be great to have four or five,” said Jared Devich, who is the director of the umpire program.
In preparation for the upcoming season, an umpire clinic will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on March 4 at the Mark Twain Medical Center conference room and then will be moved to the ballpark in San Andreas from 1-5 p.m. A pizza lunch will be provided.
Games begin in late March and go through early June. Games will be played on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The weekday games start at 5:30 p.m. and the Saturday games will run roughly from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“There is always going to be a board member at the field to back the umpires up,” Devich said.
Umpires can sign up to do one game a year, or multiple games a year. Stipends and safety gear are available. For more information, contact Devich at (209) 481-8717.