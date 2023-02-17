Calaveras National Little League seeks umpires
The Calaveras National Little League has a need for umpires for the upcoming youth baseball season. Calaveras National Little League covers San Andreas, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat, West Point and Mokelumne Hill and the majority of games are played in San Andreas.

Umpires are needed behind the plate and also on the field. There is no cap on how many umpires can sign up. Umpires will be involved in all divisions where the players pitch to one another, which includes minors, majors and juniors.

