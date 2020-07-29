The beauties and wonders of nature are always in evidence as one wanders the fairways of La Contenta Golf Course. On any given day, you can possibly view otter, hawk, heron, muskrat, skunk, fox and turtle. These are just a few of the nicknames for some senior golfers who engaged in a twoman, one-best ball event on Monday.
The White Tees split into two groups based on handicaps. For the lower handicap flight, newly crowned club champ Roger Ladd teamed up with Tom Suarez to take first. Ladd is looking into getting a chariot to take him around the golf course. Runner-up in last week’s champion flight, Al Liberato, teamed up with fellow newcomer Matt Theodore for a second-place tie with Alan Couchman and old timer Jim Sickler. The seniors were thankful for Al’s generous donation of masks during the current pandemic.
In the B-section of the flight, Louis Luna continued his golf onslaught, as he teamed with steady Red Armstrong for first. They shot the lowest round of the day. Armstrong also showed up the other 17 White Tee players by taking first on closest-to-the-hole on No. 13. Mike Mendoza and Gabe Karam snuck into second on the team event.
From the Gold Tees, Gary Stockland and Charlie Moore managed to tie Harry Kious and Bill Gylling for first. Stockland, Kious and Gylling completed a very profitable month of July. The Red Tee flight results were unique in club history. Four teams tied for first to share the wealth. Larry Rupley celebrated his birthday with Eugene Weatherby and hoped that he would get a chainsaw for a present. If he does, some of the trees are in danger. The teams of Roger La Fleur and Ed Bruenn; George Dillon and Rich Spence; and Red Tee champ Earl Watkins and Roberto Garcia completed the quartet of winners.
In closest-to-the-hole competition for No. 8, Mike Mendoza took first and Bob Bradley second from the White Tees. Bradley also made an eagle on No. 17, but being new, he didn’t know there was an eagle pool for which he wasn’t entered. For the Gold Tees, all-time former club champ Orv Pense was first and recently returned Rahis Hemmes to second.
In the Red Tee flight, George Dillon beat out nemesis Roberto Garcia for first. For hole No. 13, last year’s White Tee champ Ron Huckaby took second. Bill Gylling completed a profitable day from the Gold Tees, as he was the only one to hit the green, thus securing first- and second-place money.
Tournament director Jon Foucrault’s tee shot screamed off the tee, barely cleared the lake and almost went in the hole. He insists he played it that way on purpose. Gene Weatherby, who reluctantly entered the event, took second. His fellow competitors are happy for him.