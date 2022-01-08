Dominating defensive play pushes Calaveras to an 83-12 win over Bears

TUOLUMNE – It’s a good thing that being a thief on the hardwood isn’t a chargeable offense. If it was, with the amount of steals the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team collected against the Summerville Bears, the entire squad would have spent the night in the county jail.
In the first game of the Mother Lode League season, Calaveras recorded 23 steals and the majority of those came in the first half. In the opening eight minutes of the game, Summerville only got the ball across halfcourt a few times, as Calaveras’ swarming defense collected steal after steal.
Behind an overwhelming defensive performance and another solid night shooting, Calaveras had no problem routing the Bears 83-12 Friday night in Tuolumne.
“It was a complete team win tonight,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “Everybody on our team played an equal amount of minutes. It was awesome to see every girl on the team step up and get baskets. I think we got everybody in the scoring column today.”
On a night that Calaveras scored 83 points, it was Summerville who made the first basket. After the Bears took an early 2-0 lead, Calaveras responded by going on a 26-0 run. Many of Calaveras’ points came after steals and the Bears had no answer to the defensive pressure applied to them from the San Andreas squad.
With a 26-2 lead and two minutes remaining in the first quarter, Baechler called off the full-court press, as it was obvious that even with more time to play in the opening period, Calaveras was in no danger of surrendering its lead.
“In a game like this, we are feeling each other out,” Baechler said. “We came out with the anticipation of playing aggressive early and it worked to perfection. We got out to that comfortable lead and then we decided to back it off and play our half-court man.”
Calaveras (14-3, 1-0 MLL) ended the first quarter leading 30-4. In the opening eight minutes, Calaveras got eight points from both senior Sierra Lowry and junior Brooke Nordahl, while junior Bailie Clark and senior Paytin Curran each scored five and junior Laney Koepp and senior Randi Adams both added a basket.
After scoring 30 points in the first quarter, Calaveras’ offense slowed down in the second and only added 20 points to its lead. The quarter began with Calaveras going on a 10-0 run. After scoring two points in the first quarter, Koepp scored six in the second, while Adams and Nordahl both drained shots from 3-point land. At halftime, Calaveras led 50-8.
Baechler put his starters back into the game to begin the third quarter, but the first-year head coach made sure to rotate players as often as he could. Even though Calaveras scored 83 points, only two players finished with double digits. Every player on the roster scored and seeing production from all of his players made Baechler even more pleased with the victory.
“It’s the best part of coaching when you can have all 11 girls playing at such a high level and as one unit,” Baechler said. “We were off to a phenomenal start in the preseason and now that has carried over into league. It’s just a great team to coach.”
Calaveras’ defense held Summerville to one point in the third quarter and three points in the fourth. Calaveras finished the night by scoring 17 points in the final eight minutes, which was highlighted by six points from sophomore Izabella Tapia.
Nordahl finished the night with 14 points, one rebound and one steal; Lowry scored 16 points with nine rebounds and one steal; senior Madison Clark had eight points, four steals, one rebound and one assist; Koepp finished with eight points, six steals and one rebound; Bailie Clark had seven points, four rebounds, four steals and one assist; Curran scored five points, had eight boards, one assist and two steals; Ginger Scheidt had six points and one steal; junior Jordynn Peterson scored six with four rebounds and two steals; Tapia finished with six points, eight boards and one assist; Adams had five points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block; and junior Madyson Bernasconi had two points and three rebounds.
Regardless of which Mother Lode League team Calaveras is playing on the road, Baechler knows how important it is to come home with a victory. And even though Friday’s road game was never in doubt, winning away from the home hardwood is always an accomplishment.
“Playing well on the road is 100% important and it’s why we scheduled 90% of our games away,” Baechler said. “If you look at our preseason games, the majority of them were on the road. We had multiple long trips for day games and that prepared us for long league trips to Sonora or Summerville.”
Calaveras will not play another league game until Jan. 14, when it takes on Amador at 6 p.m., in Sutter Creek.