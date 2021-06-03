After beating Bret Harte 5-1, Calaveras is unofficial MLL champion

In the final game of the year, the Calaveras High School baseball team capped its finest season in recent memory with a 5-1 victory over the Bret Harte Bullfrogs Tuesday in Angels Camp. Calaveras finishes the season with an overall record of 13-2, which is the best in the Mother Lode League.
Calaveras struck first in the opening inning with a sacrifice fly off the bat of senior Karson Cook, which scored senior Clayton Moore. The Bullfrogs tied the game in the bottom of the third with an RBI double from junior Erik Trent, which allowed senior Caden Ding to score.
With the game knotted up at 1-1, Calaveras took the lead for good in the top of the fourth and added on with one run in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Cook started the game on the hill for Calaveras and went 4.1 innings for the win and only allowed one run on two hits with eight strikeouts. Junior Andy Rios pitched the final 2.2 innings and gave up only one run while also fanning eight.
Bret Harte’s Ding took the loss, going 5.1 innings, giving up two runs, both unearned, on five hits with seven strikeouts and five walks. Trent pitched 1.2 innings and gave up two unearned runs. Although Calaveras scored five times, only one run was earned off of Bret Harte pitching.
Calaveras’ Moore went 1-3 with a double and scored twice; Cook went 1 for 2 with an RBI and scored a run; Aiden Look walked three times and scored a run; and Woody Gardina, Ryan Tafoya and Dean Habbestad all collected hits in the four-run win.
As for the Bullfrogs, Trent went 1 for 3 with an RBI; Ding had a single and scored a run; and senior Kaden Herzog picked up a hit in his final high school game.
Tuesday was the final high school baseball game for Calaveras’ Cook, More, Jameson Harvey and Tafoya, who were all four-year players. On the other side of the diamond, Ding, Herzog, Jacob Peters, Matthew LeRette, Luis Vidales and Jaxon Kite all played their final game in a Bret Harte uniform.
With the Mother Lode League not awarding team championships in 2021 because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, Calaveras will have to think of itself as the unofficial league champions. Bret Harte finished the season with an overall record of 2-11. Because of COVID-19 issues, the Bullfrogs were unable to play two games late in the season against the Summerville Bears.